English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cyrus Mistry vs Tata Sons: Shares of Tata Group Companies See Mixed Trends After NCLT Ruling
IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell over one per cent to Rs 1,890.30, while Tata Motors rose nearly two per cent to Rs 275.85 on the BSE.
File photo of Cyrus Mistry. (PTI)
Mumbai: Shares of various Tata group companies witnessed mixed trends on Monday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed pleas of Cyrus Mistry against Tata Sons for removing him as chairman.
IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell over one per cent to Rs 1,890.30, while Tata Motors rose nearly two per cent to Rs 275.85 on the BSE.
In late morning trade, the scrips of Tata Steel and Tata Power climbed over one per cent to Rs 560.05 and Rs 72.80, respectively.
Gaining more than one per cent, Tata Chemicals too was trading in the green at Rs 711.30.
The shares of Tata Coffee went up over two per cent to Rs 121.00.
In a legal battle running for nearly two years, the NCLT on Monday dismissed the pleas of Cyrus Mistry challenging his removal as Chairman of Tata Sons.
Mistry was removed as the Tata Sons board and majority of its members lost confidence in him, the tribunal said.
In its ruling, the tribunal said it was not accepting Mistry's contentions that his removal was due to the result of mismanagement by the board and oppression of minority shareholders of the group.
Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons Chairman in October 2016.
Also Watch
IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell over one per cent to Rs 1,890.30, while Tata Motors rose nearly two per cent to Rs 275.85 on the BSE.
In late morning trade, the scrips of Tata Steel and Tata Power climbed over one per cent to Rs 560.05 and Rs 72.80, respectively.
Gaining more than one per cent, Tata Chemicals too was trading in the green at Rs 711.30.
The shares of Tata Coffee went up over two per cent to Rs 121.00.
In a legal battle running for nearly two years, the NCLT on Monday dismissed the pleas of Cyrus Mistry challenging his removal as Chairman of Tata Sons.
Mistry was removed as the Tata Sons board and majority of its members lost confidence in him, the tribunal said.
In its ruling, the tribunal said it was not accepting Mistry's contentions that his removal was due to the result of mismanagement by the board and oppression of minority shareholders of the group.
Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons Chairman in October 2016.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,883.80
|-29.15
|-1.52
|Yes Bank
|364.65
|+12.05
|+3.42
|Reliance
|996.40
|+18.85
|+1.93
|ICICI Bank
|271.65
|+1.60
|+0.59
|Dewan Housing
|622.75
|+4.80
|+0.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|960.15
|+14.75
|+1.56
|Bharat Forge
|651.50
|+18.20
|+2.87
|Eicher Motors
|27,680.00
|+94.00
|+0.34
|TCS
|1,888.00
|-25.30
|-1.32
|Ramco Cements
|695.40
|-3.40
|-0.49
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|364.70
|+12.10
|+3.43
|Asian Paints
|1,365.50
|+42.35
|+3.20
|Vedanta
|225.10
|+6.00
|+2.74
|Axis Bank
|525.70
|+12.00
|+2.34
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,321.00
|+51.95
|+2.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|364.75
|+12.35
|+3.50
|Asian Paints
|1,365.95
|+43.15
|+3.26
|Vedanta
|225.25
|+5.75
|+2.62
|Sun Pharma
|570.00
|+11.55
|+2.07
|Axis Bank
|524.50
|+10.25
|+1.99
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,883.80
|-29.15
|-1.52
|UltraTechCement
|3,905.20
|-49.15
|-1.24
|Titan Company
|825.10
|-4.55
|-0.55
|Hero Motocorp
|3,623.00
|-14.10
|-0.39
|Grasim
|984.60
|-3.95
|-0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,888.90
|-24.40
|-1.28
|Bajaj Auto
|3,011.90
|-11.45
|-0.38
|Hero Motocorp
|3,629.00
|-7.70
|-0.21
|HDFC
|1,915.90
|+0.15
|+0.01
|IndusInd Bank
|1,958.95
|+0.10
|+0.01
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin, After Model and Singer Reunite
- 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SP Series Launched at Rs 87,250 in India
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris; See Pics
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So