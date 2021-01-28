News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Czech Brewer Budvar Hits Record As People Drink More At Home
1-MIN READ

Czech Brewer Budvar Hits Record As People Drink More At Home

Czech Brewer Budvar Hits Record As People Drink More At Home

Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant AnheuserBusch over use of the Budweiser brand, increased output to a record last year, when the pandemic saw people drink less in bars and more at home.

PRAGUE: Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the Budweiser brand, increased output to a record last year, when the pandemic saw people drink less in bars and more at home.

Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 125-year-old state-owned brewery, said Thursday that its output rose 3% to 1.73 million hectoliters (45.7 million gallons) in 2020.

The brewers exports were up almost 3.5% last year, director Petr Dvorak said.

Budvar sells its beer in some 80 countries and Germany, one of its key markets, grew particularly strongly in 2020. Revenues also hit a record last year, growing 1% from 2.8 billion crowns ($130 million) in 2019. It did not release profit figures.

Demand for its beer in tanks and barrels declined last year as bars and restaurants were closed for a long time but Budvar was able to meet rising demand for bottled beer, it said.

The brewer has been expanding in recent years to be able to produce over 2 billion hectoliters of beer a year. That investment made it possible to react to dramatic changes on the markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...