Danske Bank To Cut 1,600 Jobs Within A Year

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank on Thursday said it will cut up to 1,600 jobs in the next 6-12 months as part of 2023 cost-cutting plans.

Some of the cuts, which will affect most departments across Denmark, would be achieved through voluntary redundancy agreements and natural attrition, it said.

“Together with the existing hiring freeze, we hope that it can help reduce the number of actual layoffs at a later time,” Head of Group HR Karsten Breum said in a statement.

  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
