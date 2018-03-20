English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dassault Systemes India Eyes Over 10% Growth in 2018
Announcing subscription model for cloud offerings at an event in New Delhi, Dassault Systemes India MD Samson Khaou said more than 70 per cent of business comes from automotive, industrial and aerospace segments and rest from retail, natural resources and bio-technology segments.
France-based Dassault Systemes has over 8,000 customers in India. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Software firm Dassault Systemes expects to register over 10 per cent growth in India by end of this year, a top company official on Tuesday said.
"Last year, we were able to achieve over 10 per cent growth year-on-year. This year also we are going to do the same," Dassault Systemes India MD Samson Khaou told reporters.
Announcing subscription model for cloud offerings at an event here, Khaou said more than 70 per cent of business comes from automotive, industrial and aerospace segments and rest from retail, natural resources and bio-technology segments.
"This year we expect growth to come from manufacturing, defence, 3D printing, infrastructure and construction verticals," Khaou said.
France-based Dassault Systemes has over 8,000 customers in India.
With this launch, the company is looking to grow its product user base 4 times to 1 million in the next three years.
"We are connected to over 1,500 academic institutions. Through them we have around 2,50,000 students using our product every year. We want to build community of 1 million users in next three years in which students will form a significant portion," Khaou said.
He said the company is also encouraging startups in India to use its products.
The company is now hosting its software on cloud infrastructure of Amazon Web Services. Dassault Systemes' direct business transformation channel and over 45 large value added resellers will roll out cloud offers.
"In India, we see a lot of potential in cloud adoption in Electric Vehicle (EV) and components segment supporting the EV roadmap, Dassault Systemes Executive VP Sylvain Laurent said.
