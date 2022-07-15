Data Centre Capacity Addition: Tokyo, Sydney, Mumbai, Seoul Lead Growth In World

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region led the growth in the data centre additions during the first quarter of this year. It saw an increase of 488 megawatts (MW) of new capacity in the first quarter, up from 185 MW in the previous quarter, bringing the total capacity to more than 8,700 MW. This growth was mostly driven by Tokyo, Sydney, Mumbai and Seoul, according to a report by global property advisor Knight Frank and DC Byte.

It added that Sydney crossed a significant threshold to become a gigawatt market. “Across the region, 203 MW of capacity was absorbed this quarter largely due to public cloud activity, a number significantly higher than the average 127 MW per quarter as previously observed in 2021.”

The Data Centre Report said Mumbai witnessed a 4-MW increase in supply in Q1 2022 which brings up the total IT capacity in the city to 885 MW. The supply increase in Q1 2022 was primarily driven by Equinix’s announcement of a third facility, called MB3.

“Of the cumulative IT power capacity of 885 MW built since inception in Mumbai, live IT power constitutes 23 per cent of the overall capacity at 207.14 MW. The phased IT power constitutes 53 per cent of the overall capacity at 470.30 MW, while the remaining 24 per cent or 207.76 MW is under construction,” the report added.

In terms of the market composition, co-location constituted a majority of 98 per cent of the IT power capacity at 868 MW. The reminder was constituted by self-build with the IT power capacity at 17 MW.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said, “The Mumbai data center market currently holds enough capacity to absorb the potentially massive data requirements that are bound to arise in a market such as India. Around 700 MW of data centre capacity in this market is either under-construction or still to be commissioned.”

He added that the Data Protection Bill, when finalised, will be a pivotal point in the evolution of the Indian data center market and will dictate market volumes going forward.

Adeline Liew, Data Centres Lead for Asia-Pacific at Knight Frank, said: “While a new wave of COVID-19 infections may have hampered data centre development in greater China markets this past quarter, overall, COVID-19 has actually been a boon to data centre demand in Asia-Pacific, as it has led to a tremendous increase in both appetite for the cloud due to the shift to hybrid work as well as an increase in overall internet penetration.”

Because of this trend, we have noted increasing interest in several markets across Asia-Pacific in both established markets as well as developing Southeast Asia markets.

Recently, credit rating agency ICRA said data centres capacity expansion in India by both foreign and local firms is expected to add investments to the tune of Rs 1.05 lakh to 1.2 lakh crore over the period of next five years.

