Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Day After Attacks on Tankers in Gulf of Oman Stoked Tensions, Asian Stocks Hold Their Ground

US stocks rose after two days of declines, with energy shares rebounding on the back of crude oil's surge. Wall Street shares have had a strong run in June on hopes the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy soon due to the escalating trade war with China.

Reuters

Updated:June 14, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Day After Attacks on Tankers in Gulf of Oman Stoked Tensions, Asian Stocks Hold Their Ground
A woman wearing a kimono walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan|REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Loading...

Tokyo: Asian stocks held their ground on Friday after Wall Street gained on a surge in oil prices as attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman stoked US-Iran tensions and raised concerns over supply flows through one of the world's main sea lanes.

MSCI's (Morgan Stanley Capital International) broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.

Australian stocks edged up 0.05% while Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.1%.

US stocks rose on Thursday after two days of declines, with energy shares rebounding on the back of crude oil's surge.

Wall Street shares have had a strong run in June on hopes the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy soon to counter a slowing global economy due to the escalating trade war with China. The S&P 500 index is up about 5% so far for the month.

But equity market gains were limited ahead of the Fed's June 18-19 meeting, which will give investors an opportunity to see if the Fed's monetary policy stance is in sync with market expectations for a near-term rate cut.

"There is a large degree of uncertainty going into next week's FOMC (Federal Reserve Open Committee) meeting as market reaction will differ significantly depending on whether the Fed hints toward easing policy," said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX and equity strategist at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch.

"A wait-and-see mood is likely to begin prevailing in the markets ahead of the FOMC."

In commodities, Brent crude futures slipped 0.29% to $61.13 per barrel after rallying 2.3% the previous day. Brent surged on Thursday after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, one Norwegian-owned and the other Japanese-owned.

The United States has blamed Iran for the assaults. But the US and European security officials as well as regional analysts left open the possibility that Iranian proxies, or someone else entirely, might have been responsible.

US crude slipped 0.86% to $51.83 per barrel after rising more than 2 percent on Thursday.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 96.998 after ending the previous day nearly flat, with caution ahead of the next week's Fed meeting keeping the greenback in a tight range.

The euro was steady at $1.1281 while the greenback dipped 0.1% to 108.295 yen.

The Australian dollar was a touch lower at $0.6914, still shaky after the previous day's losses. The Aussie had slipped to a two-week trough of $0.6901 on Thursday after soft domestic labour data added to expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,651.19 -90.17 ( -0.23%)

NIFTY 50

11,877.55 -36.50 ( -0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 289.80 -5.63
Indiabulls Hsg 674.30 -2.88
Yes Bank 114.00 -2.65
IndusInd Bank 1,459.20 -1.99
HDFC Bank 2,441.75 -0.12
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 289.25 -6.24
Indiabulls Hsg 674.30 -2.88
Yes Bank 114.10 -2.65
Ramco Cements 786.80 -0.88
Natco Pharma 532.55 -1.34
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,535.40 1.18
Bharti Infratel 273.85 0.92
Tata Steel 507.35 0.96
Wipro 301.30 0.97
Vedanta 169.85 0.83
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,535.00 1.19
Tata Steel 507.35 0.89
Vedanta 169.90 0.92
ONGC 170.10 0.68
Power Grid Corp 194.85 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 338.70 -3.94
Indiabulls Hsg 674.30 -2.88
Yes Bank 114.00 -2.65
IndusInd Bank 1,459.20 -1.99
Dr Reddys Labs 2,545.05 -1.67
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 113.85 -2.86
IndusInd Bank 1,459.50 -2.05
Bajaj Auto 2,892.90 -1.12
Kotak Mahindra 1,489.60 -1.05
Bharti Airtel 360.40 -0.78
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram