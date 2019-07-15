Day After DHFL Warned It May Not Survive, Shares Plummet Nearly 33%
Housing finance firm DHFL has said the developments in last few quarters threaten its ability to continue as a going concern, as the company posted biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,224 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
New Delhi: Shares of DHFL cracked nearly 33 per cent on Monday after the company posted biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,224 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The scrip plummeted 31.77 per cent to Rs 46.70 — its 52-week low — on the BSE.
At the NSE, shares plunged 32.62 per cent to hit a one- year low of Rs 46.15.
Housing finance firm DHFL has said the developments in last few quarters threaten its ability to continue as a going concern, as the company posted biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,224 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.
The debt-ridden company had reported a profit of Rs 134.35 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.
"In the backdrop of a significant slowdown in disbursement and loan growth post September 2018, the financials of the company have been quite strained for the quarter impacting the overall performance of the year," the company said in a late evening regulatory filing on Saturday.
It further said the company is undergoing substantial financial stress since second half of the last financial year.
"The company's ability to raise funds has been substantially impaired and the business has been brought to a standstill with there being minimal/virtually no disbursements. These developments may raise a significant doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern," it said.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|772.85
|6.34
|Yes Bank
|94.90
|0.74
|IndusInd Bank
|1,486.85
|-1.50
|Sun Pharma
|421.75
|3.45
|Indiabulls Hsg
|638.80
|-4.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|772.65
|6.26
|Yes Bank
|94.95
|0.85
|Indiabulls Hsg
|638.80
|-4.08
|Sun Pharma
|421.40
|3.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1,487.30
|-1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|772.85
|6.34
|Sun Pharma
|421.75
|3.45
|UPL
|642.55
|1.98
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,042.00
|1.18
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,492.05
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|772.65
|6.26
|Sun Pharma
|421.40
|3.36
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,044.70
|1.22
|Bajaj Finance
|3,410.55
|0.97
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,497.70
|0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|638.80
|-4.08
|Vedanta
|164.95
|-1.61
|Larsen
|1,441.25
|-1.75
|Zee Entertain
|345.40
|-1.51
|IndusInd Bank
|1,486.85
|-1.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|165.00
|-1.61
|Larsen
|1,441.95
|-1.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,487.30
|-1.53
|ITC
|271.75
|-1.16
|Tata Steel
|467.65
|-1.05
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Final | I Will be Apologising For Rest of my Life - Stokes on Overthrows Drama
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: All The Deals on OnePlus 7, Including Amazon Pay ICICI and HDFC Card Discounts
- Gauri Khan and Son AbRam Khan Visit Bandra's Mount Mary Church for Sunday Mass
- Calling England's World Cup Team 'Not English Enough' is Plain Bigotry
- Watch Rafale and Mirage-2000 Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air by IAF IL-78 [Video]