Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Day After India's Sinking GDP Growth Rate, Nirmala Sitharaman Keeps Alive Hope of $5 Trillion Economy

Earlier this week, Sitharaman, during a discussion on economic situation in the Rajya Sabha, said even though economic growth may have slowed but there is no recession.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Day After India's Sinking GDP Growth Rate, Nirmala Sitharaman Keeps Alive Hope of $5 Trillion Economy
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing economic slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Modi government’s initiative to reduce corporate tax rate is a historic move.

“To spur investment and industrial growth for fulfilling the target of 5 trillion dollar economy, the Modi government reduced Corporate Tax rates to among the lowest in the world in a historic move. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst (sic),” Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

In a series of tweets on PM Modi’s completion of six months in office for the second term, Sitharaman lauded the PM's initiatives for economy.

Her tweets come a day after India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year fell to six-year low of 4.5%.

Ahead of the release of the numbers, government data released showed that the output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.8% in October, indicating the severity of the economic slowdown.

Earlier this week, Sitharaman, during a discussion on economic situation in the Rajya Sabha, said even though economic growth may have slowed but there is no recession.

Soon after the GDP numbers showed a dip in trend, opposition leaders slammed the BJP government over the state of economy. Leading the attack was former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh. He said the current state of the Indian economy was “unacceptable”.

Terming the decline from 5% to 4.5% as worrisome, Singh said, “The sharp decline of GDP from 5% in Q1 to 4.5% in Q2 is worrisome. Mere changes in economic policies will not help revive the economy.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the country's economy has collapsed and trade an employment have also taken a hit.

Congress' Jaiveer Shergill also trained guns at the BJP government and called for Finance Minister's resignation . "Where there is a Will, there is a way. The BJP neither has the Will nor knows the Way to much needed economic reforms. The first step should be resignation of the finance minister and then she should do financial internship under Dr Manmohan Singh to learn the skill of Financial Management," he was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,056.05 -95.10 ( -0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 290.50 -13.22
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Reliance 1,551.15 -1.84
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 382.15 2.56
Indiabulls Hsg 290.35 -13.12
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Motherson Sumi 129.10 -3.80
Bharti Infratel 276.00 7.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
Bharti Airtel 442.45 1.33
HDFC Bank 1,274.95 0.76
NTPC 116.35 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 442.30 1.28
HDFC Bank 1,274.25 0.70
NTPC 116.10 0.48
IndusInd Bank 1,569.20 0.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 293.05 -5.77
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,035.30 -2.48
SBI 341.85 -2.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,913.85 -2.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TML-D 71.30 -2.79
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,036.10 -2.37
M&M 530.05 -2.12
SBI 341.85 -2.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram