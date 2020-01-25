Take the pledge to vote

DCB Bank Q3 Net Profit Rises by 12.3% at Rs 96.70 Crore

DCB Bank's total income was up 13.66 per cent at Rs 990.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 871.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Updated:January 25, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
Logo of DCB Bank. (Image: Twitter/@DCBBank)

New Delhi: Private sector lender DCB Bank on Saturday reported an increase of 12.31 per cent in its net profit at Rs 96.70 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

Its net profit was Rs 86.10 crore in the October-December period a year ago, DCB Bank said in a BSE filing.

DCB Bank's total income was up 13.66 per cent at Rs 990.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 871.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Net interest income increased 9.86 per cent to Rs 323 crore as against Rs 294 crore for the same period last fiscal year.

While non-interest income marginally declined to Rs 93 crore against Rs 94 crore.

