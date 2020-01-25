- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
DCB Bank Q3 Net Profit Rises by 12.3% at Rs 96.70 Crore
DCB Bank's total income was up 13.66 per cent at Rs 990.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 871.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Logo of DCB Bank. (Image: Twitter/@DCBBank)
New Delhi: Private sector lender DCB Bank on Saturday reported an increase of 12.31 per cent in its net profit at Rs 96.70 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.
Its net profit was Rs 86.10 crore in the October-December period a year ago, DCB Bank said in a BSE filing.
DCB Bank's total income was up 13.66 per cent at Rs 990.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 871.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Net interest income increased 9.86 per cent to Rs 323 crore as against Rs 294 crore for the same period last fiscal year.
While non-interest income marginally declined to Rs 93 crore against Rs 94 crore.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.75
|4.40
|AAVAS Financier
|1,951.00
|-2.43
|Infosys
|782.95
|-0.20
|Alembic Pharma
|590.20
|0.03
|Reliance
|1,521.70
|-0.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,641.05
|2.47
|Tech Mahindra
|787.50
|2.43
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,643.95
|2.35
|Larsen
|1,359.80
|2.03
|Axis Bank
|737.30
|2.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.95
|-2.14
|IndusInd Bank
|1,316.00
|-1.21
|Tata Motors
|186.45
|-1.04
|Sun Pharma
|447.70
|-0.49
|TCS
|2,184.60
|-0.40
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
- Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Death, Friends Hint at Depression
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu