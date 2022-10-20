DCB Bank Reintroduces Suraksha Fixed Deposit as a Festive Treat for Customers

With Diwali right around the corner, Mumbai-based private sector lender DCB Bank has relaunched its three-year Suraksha Fixed Deposit Scheme. The Suraksha FD Scheme confers customers with complimentary life insurance coverage along with their FD. The bank has also revised its FD interest rates, following the hike in repo rates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Both moves are supposed to help customers save and earn more.

DCB Bank has claimed that the 3-year fixed deposit scheme integrates savings and safety for the depositors and their near and dear ones. Additionally, if the value of the Suraksha FD is over Rs 10 lakh then customers can get life insurance with up to Rs 10 lakh cover. Customers will not have to pay any premium for the insurance plan, which has a 36-month tenure. They will also not be required to undergo any medical tests to reap the benefits of the insurance coverage. The insurance cover will be valid from 18 years of age till the depositor turns 55. The insurance cover is available in the primary applicant’s name. With the Suraksha Scheme, customers will earn an interest rate of 7.10 percent per annum.

Additionally, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.10 percent per annum on fixed deposits with a tenure of one year. The bank is also offering an interest rate of 7.10 percent per annum on deposits of tenure of 700 days to three years. Senior citizens can reap additional benefits as they enjoy an interest rate of 7.60 percent p.a for a tenure of 700 days and three years. Those living outside the country can avail of the DCB NRI Suraksha FD. The DCB NRI Suraksha FD also offers Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) attractive returns on FDs. NRIs can use foreign currencies like US Dollars, Australian Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Euros, and Pound Sterling to make their DCB NRI Suraksha FCNR Deposits.

