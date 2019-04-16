SPONSORED BY
DDA Housing Scheme 2020: From Fully- furnished Penthouses to Luxury Apartments, Here's All About the Offer

The DDA’s 2020 Housing Scheme will have on offer 11 residential towers with 1,114 flats— comprising 14 penthouses, 168 super (higher income group) HIG flats and 932 HIG flats.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 16, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Image for representation.
DDA Housing Scheme 2020 I With the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) all set to take on private developers by foraying into the “affordable” luxury housing segment, here is how you can own fully- furnished penthouses and luxury apartments coming up at Dwarka’s sector 19B in southwest Delhi.

DDA officials say the flats will be available at prices cheaper than the market rate and will help the authority fund more affordable housing in the highly-congested city.

The fully- furnished duplex penthouses will have built-in terrace gardens, luxury fittings besides other amenities, while the penthouses and super HIG flats will feature four and three bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

“We still have 48,000 under-construction flats and most of these would be completed within the next two years. The flats that would be ready by next year, would be offered as part of housing scheme 2020 and the penthouses and HIG flats in Dwarka are also expected to be completed by this yearend and would be offered in the next housing scheme,” the Times of Indian quoted an unnamed DDA official as saying.

DDA’s 2019 Housing Scheme, offering nearly 18,000 flats, is the costliest scheme ever undertaken by the authority with HIG flats in Vasant Kunj being offered for Rs 1.4-1.7 crore.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
