Relief for Taxpayers after Deadline for Filing Income Tax Returns Extended By a Month to August 31

There have been demands for an extension in filing ITR date since issuance of tax deducted at source (TDS) statement for 2018-19 fiscal was delayed.

July 23, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: In big relief for millions of taxpayers, the due date for filing Income Tax returns has been extended by a month to August 31.

Individuals, including salaried taxpayers, and entities - who do not need to get their accounts audited - were required to file their income tax returns for fiscal 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20) by July 31, 2019.

“​The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is 31.07.2019 for certain categories of taxpayers. Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,” a press release by the CBDT said on Tuesday evening.

There have been demands for an extension in filing ITR date since issuance of tax deducted at source (TDS) statement for 2018-19 fiscal was delayed. Income Tax department had last month extended the deadline for employers to issue Form 16 TDS certificate for financial year 2018-19 to its employees by 25 days till July 10. This left the salaried taxpayers with a limited time-frame of just 20 days to file their income tax returns.

With inputs from PTI

