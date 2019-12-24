Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Business
1-min read

Deadline to Respond to I-T Notice Under E-assessment Extended till January 10: CBDT

The CBDT frames policy for the I-T department. E-assessment of income tax proceedings was launched by the government on October 8.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deadline to Respond to I-T Notice Under E-assessment Extended till January 10: CBDT
Representative image .

New Delhi: The deadline to file a response to an income-tax department notice under the e-assessment system has been extended upto January 10 next year, the CBDT said in an order issued on Tuesday.

"With a view to provide relief to the taxpayers and tax professionals and to facilitate the compliance with respect to e-assessment proceedings under e-assessment scheme, 2019, the time limit for filing of response to notices under section 142(1) of the Income-Tax Act issued up to December 24, 2019 by the National e-Assessment Centre is extended up to January 10, 2020 or time given in such notices, whichever is later," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

The CBDT frames policy for the I-T department. E-assessment of income tax proceedings was launched by the government on October 8.

An individual or a taxpayer is not required to appear either personally or through authorised representative before an income-tax authority in connection with any proceeding under the e-assessment scheme that entails reply to a notice issued by the taxman.

A national e-assessment centre along with some regional e-assessment centres have been created under the I-T department as per the scheme.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,411.20 -0.46
India Nippon 305.85 2.46
Indiabulls Hsg 309.90 4.77
Yes Bank 51.20 3.12
Dixon Technolog 3,740.70 0.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.20 3.12
IndusInd Bank 1,521.35 1.69
ONGC 126.00 1.08
Bharti Airtel 457.35 0.59
Hero Motocorp 2,433.45 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 560.60 -1.88
Reliance 1,545.95 -1.59
HDFC Bank 1,289.30 -1.00
TCS 2,215.00 -0.78
Tech Mahindra 770.00 -0.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram