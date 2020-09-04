BUSINESS

DEbt-ladEn Vodafone Idea To Raise Up To $3.4 Billion In Funds

DEbt-ladEn Vodafone Idea To Raise Up To $3.4 Billion In Funds

Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Friday it would raise funds up to 250 billion Indian rupees ($3.41 billion) as the Indian telecom operator tries to pay off the hefty dues it owes to the government.

The loss-making carrier has been ordered by the country's Supreme Court to pay roughly 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.81 billion) in dues to the government over a ten-year period and it has so far paid 78.54 billion rupees.

The loss-making carrier has been ordered by the country’s Supreme Court to pay roughly 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.81 billion) in dues to the government over a ten-year period and it has so far paid 78.54 billion rupees.

(This story corrects to say up to $3.4 bln, not $4.1 bln, in headline, paragraph 1)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 4, 2020, 8:12 PM IST
