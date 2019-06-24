Debt-ridden Jet Airways' Creditors Asked to Submit Claims by July 4
The airline owes over Rs 8,500 crore to a consortium of 26 banks led by State Bank, and over Rs 13,000 crore to the tens of hundreds of vendors and around 23,000-odd employees.
Family members of the employees of Jet Airways hold placards during a protest in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The resolution professional for Jet Airways, which was admitted to the NCLT last week for bankruptcy, has invited claims from all creditors to the grounded airline.
The airline owes over Rs 8,500 crore to a consortium of 26 banks led by State Bank, and over Rs 13,000 crore to the tens of hundreds of vendors and around 23,000-odd employees.
"The creditors of Jet Airways are hereby called upon to submit their claims with proof on or before July 4, to the interim resolution professional. Financial creditors shall submit their claims with proof by electronic means only," resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton said in a public notice.
All other creditors shall submit their claims with proof in person, by post or by electronic means, it added.
The lenders, who had been owning the airline since March 25 with 51 percent stake, had on June 17 decided to take the airline, which stopped flying on April 17, to the NCLT as they could not find a buyer.
Even the only preliminary bid from the Etihad-Hinduja consortium reportedly wanted the banks to take 90-95 percent haircut and also exemptions from open offer norms, which would not have been possible for the lenders to commit.
On June 20, the National Company Law Tribunal admitted the insolvency petition filed by State Bank of India against the airline.
On that day, the tribunal comprising VP Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy had given a verbal direction to the RP to try and finish the resolution process in three months even though the law allows six months, as "the matter is of national importance."
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|619.10
|1.16
|Yes Bank
|111.95
|2.14
|Reliance
|1,262.40
|-1.34
|SBI
|353.20
|1.09
|UPL
|936.55
|5.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Emami
|267.30
|-7.59
|Indiabulls Hsg
|619.15
|1.16
|Yes Bank
|111.95
|2.19
|Reliance
|1,262.65
|-1.29
|Jet Airways
|73.20
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|936.55
|5.22
|Yes Bank
|111.95
|2.14
|M&M
|634.85
|1.18
|Indiabulls Hsg
|619.10
|1.16
|TCS
|2,275.50
|1.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|111.95
|2.19
|M&M
|635.45
|1.31
|TCS
|2,275.00
|1.11
|SBI
|353.25
|1.09
|Coal India
|256.85
|0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|257.80
|-3.50
|ONGC
|165.20
|-3.36
|Eicher Motors
|19,098.20
|-3.15
|Vedanta
|168.45
|-2.29
|Tata Steel
|486.25
|-2.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|165.25
|-3.48
|Tata Steel
|486.15
|-2.33
|Vedanta
|168.50
|-2.23
|Bajaj Auto
|2,816.45
|-1.97
|Reliance
|1,262.65
|-1.29
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
- I-League Clubs Announce They Will Take Legal Route if AIFF Wields Axe on Them
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
- ‘Cricket Not About Six Pack’: Jayawardane Uses Malinga’s Viral Image to Hail Heroics Against England
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s