GDP Growth Rises Marginally to 4.7% in Third Quarter After Hitting 6-year Low

New Delhi: India's third-quarter GDP growth stood at 4.7 per cent, a marginal improvement from the six-year low 4.5 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, official data released on Friday showed.

However, the growth in the October-December 2019 quarter has slowed from the economic growth of 5.6% registered in the same quarter a year ago.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released on Friday covered up to the end of last year, before the Coronavirus outbreak in China sparked fears of a pandemic.

Having suffered its weakest expansion in over six years in the September quarter, India's economy probably fared slightly better in the December quarter, before suffering a relapse due to the impact of the coronavirus globally, said analysts.

In its annual budget presented earlier this month, the government estimated economic growth in the current fiscal year ending in March would be 5 per cent, the lowest for 11 years.

And the government only targeted a slight recovery in growth to 6% for 2020/21, well below the levels required to generate jobs for the millions of young Indians entering the labour market each month.

The government estimated that gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net taxes, will grow at 4.9 per cent in 2019-20 against 4.3 per cent in Q2. FY20 Nominal GDP growth estimate is unchanged at 7.5 per cent.

GVA is a more realistic guide to measure changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in an economy. According to the estimates, farm sector is set to grow at 3.5 per cent.

