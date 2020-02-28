GDP Growth Rises Marginally to 4.7% in Third Quarter After Hitting 6-year Low
The economic growth in the October-December 2019 quarter has slowed from 5.6% in the same quarter a year ago.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: India's third-quarter GDP growth stood at 4.7 per cent, a marginal improvement from the six-year low 4.5 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, official data released on Friday showed.
However, the growth in the October-December 2019 quarter has slowed from the economic growth of 5.6% registered in the same quarter a year ago.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released on Friday covered up to the end of last year, before the Coronavirus outbreak in China sparked fears of a pandemic.
Having suffered its weakest expansion in over six years in the September quarter, India's economy probably fared slightly better in the December quarter, before suffering a relapse due to the impact of the coronavirus globally, said analysts.
In its annual budget presented earlier this month, the government estimated economic growth in the current fiscal year ending in March would be 5 per cent, the lowest for 11 years.
And the government only targeted a slight recovery in growth to 6% for 2020/21, well below the levels required to generate jobs for the millions of young Indians entering the labour market each month.
The government estimated that gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net taxes, will grow at 4.9 per cent in 2019-20 against 4.3 per cent in Q2. FY20 Nominal GDP growth estimate is unchanged at 7.5 per cent.
GVA is a more realistic guide to measure changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in an economy. According to the estimates, farm sector is set to grow at 3.5 per cent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AGL
|133.90
|-9.04
|IWML
|1,460.00
|-3.04
|Vedanta
|114.00
|-12.64
|Bharti Infratel
|215.60
|-3.49
|Power Finance
|109.30
|-5.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|197.60
|0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|129.00
|-11.03
|Tech Mahindra
|743.90
|-8.14
|Tata Steel
|381.55
|-7.57
|M&M
|456.40
|-7.50
|HCL Tech
|538.25
|-6.25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Confirmed to Launch on March 3, Death Replay Confirmed
- Vivo Z6 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
- Gujarat Loves Sentimental Songs While It's Mushy Music For Bihar & West Bengal on Spotify
- Big Bang Theory, Part 2? Scientists Have Discovered The Biggest Explosion in The Universe
- Muslim Man in Meerut Prints Daughter's Wedding Card With Hindu Gods to Promote Religious Amity