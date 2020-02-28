Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

GDP Growth Rises Marginally to 4.7% in Third Quarter After Hitting 6-year Low

The economic growth in the October-December 2019 quarter has slowed from 5.6% in the same quarter a year ago.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
GDP Growth Rises Marginally to 4.7% in Third Quarter After Hitting 6-year Low
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.

New Delhi: India's third-quarter GDP growth stood at 4.7 per cent, a marginal improvement from the six-year low 4.5 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, official data released on Friday showed.

However, the growth in the October-December 2019 quarter has slowed from the economic growth of 5.6% registered in the same quarter a year ago.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released on Friday covered up to the end of last year, before the Coronavirus outbreak in China sparked fears of a pandemic.

Having suffered its weakest expansion in over six years in the September quarter, India's economy probably fared slightly better in the December quarter, before suffering a relapse due to the impact of the coronavirus globally, said analysts.

In its annual budget presented earlier this month, the government estimated economic growth in the current fiscal year ending in March would be 5 per cent, the lowest for 11 years.

And the government only targeted a slight recovery in growth to 6% for 2020/21, well below the levels required to generate jobs for the millions of young Indians entering the labour market each month.

The government estimated that gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net taxes, will grow at 4.9 per cent in 2019-20 against 4.3 per cent in Q2. FY20 Nominal GDP growth estimate is unchanged at 7.5 per cent.

GVA is a more realistic guide to measure changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in an economy. According to the estimates, farm sector is set to grow at 3.5 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AGL 133.90 -9.04
IWML 1,460.00 -3.04
Vedanta 114.00 -12.64
Bharti Infratel 215.60 -3.49
Power Finance 109.30 -5.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 197.60 0.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 129.00 -11.03
Tech Mahindra 743.90 -8.14
Tata Steel 381.55 -7.57
M&M 456.40 -7.50
HCL Tech 538.25 -6.25
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram