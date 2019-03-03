English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Decks Cleared for 306 Infrastructure Projects in J&K
The committee has in its seven meetings till date approved 2,512 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 6,565.13 crore for funding through Jammu and Kashmir infrastructure Development Corporation.
Representative image.
Loading...
Jammu: A high-powered committee has approved funding of 306 fresh projects involving an investment of Rs 1,241.65 crore, an official spokesman said Sunday.
The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Navin K Chaudhary, cleared these projects, which included 224 projects of Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) costing Rs 704.17 crore, the spokesman said.
He said the committee has in its seven meetings till date approved 2,512 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 6,565.13 crore for funding through Jammu and Kashmir infrastructure Development Corporation (JKIDFC).
The panel was constituted by Jammu and Kashmir administration for clearing languishing and key infrastructure projects for expeditious completion.
The projects approved for funding at the seventh meeting on Saturday include one project of Ladakh Affairs Department costing Rs 200 crore and 16 projects of Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department at an investment of Rs 72.85 crore, the official said.
The other projects approved for funding included three projects of Industries and Commerce department costing Rs 110 crore, two projects of Youth Services and Sports department worth Rs 72.31 crore, seven projects of Horticulture department costing Rs 30.35 crore and four projects of Estates Department costing Rs 25.37 crore.
Besides, three projects of Home department costing Rs 16.24 crore, 44 projects of Animal and Sheep Husbandry department costing Rs seven crore, one project of Agriculture Production department costing Rs 2.35 crore and one project of Tourism Department costing Rs 0.97 crore were also approved by the panel.
"All the projects funded through JKIDFC will be geo-tagged and photographs of each project will be uploaded by the concerned Departments on their official websites for the purpose of public scrutiny.
"An online transparent payment mechanism is also being developed by JKIDFC to ensure smooth execution of the projects," the principal secretary said.
Chaudhary also said the projects which could not be considered in the meeting due to procedural lacunas, would be taken up in the next meeting, provided all the formalities are completed by the concerned Administrative departments.
The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Navin K Chaudhary, cleared these projects, which included 224 projects of Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) costing Rs 704.17 crore, the spokesman said.
He said the committee has in its seven meetings till date approved 2,512 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 6,565.13 crore for funding through Jammu and Kashmir infrastructure Development Corporation (JKIDFC).
The panel was constituted by Jammu and Kashmir administration for clearing languishing and key infrastructure projects for expeditious completion.
The projects approved for funding at the seventh meeting on Saturday include one project of Ladakh Affairs Department costing Rs 200 crore and 16 projects of Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department at an investment of Rs 72.85 crore, the official said.
The other projects approved for funding included three projects of Industries and Commerce department costing Rs 110 crore, two projects of Youth Services and Sports department worth Rs 72.31 crore, seven projects of Horticulture department costing Rs 30.35 crore and four projects of Estates Department costing Rs 25.37 crore.
Besides, three projects of Home department costing Rs 16.24 crore, 44 projects of Animal and Sheep Husbandry department costing Rs seven crore, one project of Agriculture Production department costing Rs 2.35 crore and one project of Tourism Department costing Rs 0.97 crore were also approved by the panel.
"All the projects funded through JKIDFC will be geo-tagged and photographs of each project will be uploaded by the concerned Departments on their official websites for the purpose of public scrutiny.
"An online transparent payment mechanism is also being developed by JKIDFC to ensure smooth execution of the projects," the principal secretary said.
Chaudhary also said the projects which could not be considered in the meeting due to procedural lacunas, would be taken up in the next meeting, provided all the formalities are completed by the concerned Administrative departments.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|Reliance
|1,226.05
|-0.41
|TCS
|1,995.40
|0.60
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|SBI Life Insura
|607.90
|5.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|612.25
|5.47
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,443.35
|-0.36
|ICICI Bank
|353.50
|1.35
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|486.35
|4.21
|HPCL
|232.70
|4.19
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|IndusInd Bank
|1,514.10
|2.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|671.90
|2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,516.30
|2.94
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Vedanta
|173.20
|2.24
|Coal India
|232.40
|1.77
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,933.20
|1.48
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|Bajaj Auto
|2,863.50
|-1.28
|Axis Bank
|702.40
|-1.01
|Asian Paints
|1,392.35
|-0.91
|UPL
|869.75
|-0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|-3.43
|Bajaj Auto
|2,862.90
|-1.16
|Asian Paints
|1,392.15
|-0.92
|Axis Bank
|703.10
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal BO Day 2: Kartik's Film Zooms Upwards, Ajay Devgn-starrer Scores Century
- Salman Khan Wants This Actress As His Co-star for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film
- Paris Fashion Week: Winnie Harlow Makes Heads Turn at Tommy Hilfiger Show
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Rs 10,000 Crore FAME II Scheme, Tata Altroz & More
- Identical Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Abhinandan Went Viral After His Release
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results