Decline in Gold and Silver Prices; Check the Rates in Your Cities

On October 14, gold prices for 22-carat and 24-carat have dipped by Rs 280. 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,540 and 24-carat gold of the same quantity is now at Rs 50,540.

In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold for 10 grams have dropped by Rs 220. It is now priced at Rs 48,650 while yesterday the cost was Rs 48,870. 10 grams of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 53,090 which was at Rs 53,310, as per Good Returns.

Similar to the national trend, the prices of the two qualities of gold dropped by Rs 280 in Mumbai. 10 grams of 22-carat gold which was priced at Rs 49,820 will now cost Rs 49,540. The same quantity of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,820 but on October 14, you can purchase it at Rs 50,540.

In India’s capital Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 250. While yesterday it required Rs 49,800 to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold, on October 14, it takes Rs 49,550 to purchase the same.

For purchasing 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the cost was Rs 54,330 yesterday but on October 14, it dipped to Rs 54,080.

However, internationally, gold spot price has increased by USD 4.50, now costing USD 1,896.20 per ounce. In the past 30 days, there has been a dip of 2.24 percent in gold spot price, which means a dip of USD 43.40.

Rate of silver for 10 grams has decreased by Rs 20. It is now priced at Rs 606 while yesterday, the price for the same quantity was Rs 626. The decline has dipped the price of one kilogram of silver to Rs 60,600 which was yesterday at Rs 62,600. In all the major cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai — silver stands at Rs 606 for 10 grams.