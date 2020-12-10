Decline in Gold and Silver Prices on December 10; Read the Rate in Your City Here

The prices of both the qualities of gold have decreased by Rs 50 per 10 grams on December 10. As per the prices collected by Good Returns from the reputed jewellers of the country, 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,300 per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs 49,300 for 10 grams.

In India’s capital Delhi, the price of gold has increased today by Rs 10. If you would like to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, you will be paying around Rs 48,770, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 53,200 in Delhi on December 10.

The prices have increased drastically in West Bengal’s Kolkata. There is an increase of Rs 1,470 for purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold. It is now priced at Rs 49,030 in the city. The price of 24-carat gold has also increased sharply. There is an increase of Rs 1,070 per 10 grams of the precious yellow metal. The increased price of the item is Rs 51, 730.

Contrary to the two cities, there was a decrease in the prices of gold in Chennai. The cost of 10 grams of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 240, getting the price to Rs 46,840. There is also a decrease of Rs 260 in the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold. Currently, its price in Chennai is Rs 51,100.

Internationally, there is a gain of USD 0.30 in the gold spot price per ounce. The current price is USD 1,839.60. In the last 30 days, however, the gold spot price per ounce has decreased by 1.24 percent which means USD 23.10.

The price of silver has seen a decline of Rs 11 per 10 grams. Now, the price for this quantity is Rs 644.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, silver costs Rs 64,400 per kilogram, while the same quantity can be purchased in Chennai or Hyderabad for Rs 68,000.