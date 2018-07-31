GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Deepak Parekh Re-appointed as Director Even as 22.64% HDFC Shareholders Voted Against

J J Irani and Keki Mistry too got re-appointment as directors to HDFC's board with more favourable votes.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepak Parekh Re-appointed as Director Even as 22.64% HDFC Shareholders Voted Against
(Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Financial sector doyen Deepak Parekh was re-appointed as non-executive director on the Board of country's largest mortgage lender HDFC, though 22.64 per cent of the shareholders voted against his continuation.

HDFC Chairman Parekh secured approval of 77.36 per cent shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company held here on Monday.

Parekh has been at the helm of HDFC for close to 30 years.

J J Irani and Keki Mistry too got re-appointment as directors to HDFC's board with more favourable votes.

As per the Companies Act, the votes cast in favour of a special resolution are required to be not less than three times the number of the votes, if any, cast against the resolution.

HDFC had to come out with special resolution for re-appointment of its Parekh as he would cross the age of 75-year on October 18 next year.

The company had sought shareholders approval for continuation of directorship of Parekh.

The AGM also approved continuation of directorship of J J Irani.

The mortgage lender had sought approval for continuation of directorship of Irani who has attained the age of 75 years, up to the expiry of his present term as an Independent Director (July 20,2019). As many as 94.58 per cent shareholders voted in favour of Irani.

The HDFC shareholders also approved re-appointment of Keki Mistry as the Managing Director (designated as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) for a period of three years.

Mistry got 99.51 per cent votes of shareholders. His re-appointment was through an ordinary resolution.

Upendra Kumar Sinha and Jalaj Ashwin Dani have been appointed as Independent Directors at the AGM.

HDFC has reported a 54 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 2,190 crore in the June quarter, helped by the Rs 511 crore dividend it received from HDFC Bank and better asset quality.

Company's shares closed at at Rs 1,994.75, down 1.64 per cent on BSE.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,606.58 +112.18 ( +0.30%)

Nifty 50

11,356.50 +36.95 ( +0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,186.00 +34.60 +3.01
Axis Bank 550.40 -19.25 -3.38
SBI 293.50 -3.90 -1.31
Dabur India 421.55 +28.10 +7.14
Interglobe Avi 929.70 -75.35 -7.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,365.00 +11.85 +0.88
Zee Entertain 525.30 +0.75 +0.14
Reliance 1,185.85 +36.15 +3.14
INOX Leisure 192.50 -3.30 -1.69
Interglobe Avi 929.05 -75.20 -7.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 680.75 +25.30 +3.86
Reliance 1,186.00 +34.60 +3.01
Dr Reddys Labs 2,127.80 +60.60 +2.93
Hero Motocorp 3,294.45 +84.50 +2.63
HUL 1,731.65 +42.95 +2.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,185.85 +36.15 +3.14
Hero Motocorp 3,293.80 +88.80 +2.77
HUL 1,731.60 +42.60 +2.52
Adani Ports 400.10 +9.40 +2.41
Bharti Airtel 389.00 +5.85 +1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 550.40 -19.25 -3.38
Indiabulls Hsg 1,297.05 -43.70 -3.26
Eicher Motors 27,798.55 -796.10 -2.78
HDFC 1,994.85 -33.90 -1.67
BPCL 389.75 -6.00 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 550.10 -18.35 -3.23
HDFC 1,994.75 -33.30 -1.64
SBI 293.40 -3.95 -1.33
ITC 297.20 -3.90 -1.30
Tata Motors 264.15 -3.15 -1.18
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...