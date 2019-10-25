Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
3-min read

Deeper Global Slowdown Still More Likely Despite Round of Rate Cuts: Reuters Poll

From China to Turkey, from South Africa to major economies in Latin America, growth forecasts for next year were downgraded despite predictions for policy easing.

Reuters

Updated:October 25, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deeper Global Slowdown Still More Likely Despite Round of Rate Cuts: Reuters Poll
Representative image

Bengaluru: A steeper decline in global economic growth is still more likely than a synchronised recovery, even as multiple central banks dole out rounds of monetary easing, according to economists polled by Reuters in recent weeks.

While a reprieve from escalating US-China trade tensions has pushed stocks back near record highs, a record $17 trillion (£13.22 trillion) of bonds have negative yields and a key market signal of US recession is still flashing red.

After the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate further into negative territory and announced it would resume its asset purchases, the Bank of Japan, which has essentially been running easy policy for two decades, and the Federal Reserve are due to cut rates again as early as next week.

"More central banks around the world, led by the Fed and the ECB, are cutting rates. Fiscal stimulus is imminent, too, but yield curves still seem to be signalling recession," wrote Janet Henry, global chief economist at HSBC, in a note to clients.

Growth and inflation forecasts for most major economies appear to be on the wane or at best holding at historically modest rates, according to Reuters polls of over 500 forecasters from around the world taken this month.

While almost all major central banks surveyed are forecast to ease policy next year, 71% of 177 economists said in response to an additional question a deeper global economic downturn was more likely than a synchronized rebound.

That view has turned dramatically from just six months ago when economists were almost evenly split on what was more likely. Optimism shared among many analysts that US-China trade tensions would cool off appears to have evaporated.

And Britain's exit from the European Union, set for yet another delay, remains a concern for sentiment more broadly should it become disorderly.

"Most of the plausible risks we see are to the downside, including a possible no-deal Brexit in Q1 2020, another breakdown in US-China trade negotiations," noted Ajay Rajadhyaksha, head of macro research at Barclays, adding: "by contrast, we do not see upside risks."

Analysis of Reuters polls taken this month covering 46 economies showed the growth and inflation outlook over the next two years for around 90% of them was either downgraded from the previous poll or left unchanged.

The consensus for global economic growth next year was cut to 3.1%, the lowest since polling began, from 3.3% in the previous poll in July and lower than the International Monetary Fund's latest downgraded forecast of 3.4%.

The range of forecasts showed lower highs and lows, suggesting the global growth slowdown will worsen next year.

The outlook was not very different for emerging market. From China to Turkey, from South Africa to major economies in Latin America, growth forecasts for next year were downgraded despite predictions for policy easing.

"At the heart of the slowdown is a downturn in global manufacturing ... the trade war isn't the primary cause per se, but it certainly isn't helping, nor is it going away," said Jan Lambregts, global head financial markets research at Rabobank.

Referring to the policy response to that slowdown, he said: "The ingredients should be clear - more central bank rate cuts and a come-back of unconventional policy measures. The unconventional has become conventional, after all."

While nearly 70% of economists who answered a separate question said most major central banks would be able to avoid a sharp global economic slowdown over the coming year, around one-third argued monetary policy could only do so much.

Indeed, it appears the effectiveness of so-called unconventional policy has waned as it has become the norm.

The ECB's latest round of easing is not expected to significantly help in bringing tepid inflation in the euro zone back to target and economists said the risk of a recession there over the next two years had increased.

"Key risks remain unresolved. Moreover, downside risks have become more prominent in recent months. The world economy continues to decelerate, and we expect global growth to remain weak well into 2020 while avoiding an outright recession," noted Barclays' Rajadhyaksha.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,579.40 -3.20 ( -0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,508.35 -9.40
Bharti Airtel 370.75 -0.43
SBI 270.50 3.05
Infosys 645.55 1.61
Yes Bank 47.70 -1.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.65 -1.35
Interglobe Avi 1,508.65 -9.46
ICICI Bank 459.15 0.99
Infosys 645.40 1.57
SBI 270.40 2.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 532.25 3.74
SBI 270.65 3.10
IOC 144.05 1.95
Tata Steel 366.25 1.76
Infosys 645.40 1.58
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 270.60 3.01
Tata Steel 366.05 1.72
Infosys 645.40 1.57
ICICI Bank 459.15 0.99
Sun Pharma 409.80 0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 219.90 -7.43
Tech Mahindra 711.55 -2.04
Tata Motors 130.85 -1.99
Yes Bank 47.70 -1.24
HDFC 2,113.15 -1.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 130.95 -1.87
HDFC 2,115.10 -1.44
Hero Motocorp 2,656.20 -1.49
Yes Bank 47.65 -1.35
Kotak Mahindra 1,592.40 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram