Delhi Alcohol Prices Drop as Retailers Give Out Heavy Discounts; What will be New Liquor Rates?

Delhi Alcohol Prices Go Down: Liquor vendors in Delhi have brought in some good news for alcohol lovers in the national capital this new year. As the state government implements the new liquor policy, several vendors in the national capital are offering huge discounts on alcohol prices. The new prices have been put in place for Indian as well as imported bands, according to reports. The discounts range from 30 to 40 per cent on MRP of branded liquors, as the new rule comes into effect in Delhi from November, last year.

Most liquor vendors have slashed the prices to make them lower than those of the neighbouring cities Noida and Gurugram, the reports suggested. This adaptation by the liquor vends comes as a result of the Delhi government’s new excise policy, which permits competitive pricing that was not allowed before.

According to the report, a bottle of foreign brand alcohol Chivas Regal (12 years) is being sold at Rs 1,890 at a few stores in the national capital. On the other hand, Gurugram sells the same bottle at Rs 2,150 with a discount of Rs 150 on each bottle on purchase of three bottles of Chival Regal. The maximum retail price, or MRP, of Chivas Regal in Delhi is Rs 2,920, as per the report.

Liquor store Whiskey Theka, operated by JSN Infratech LLP, is offering a bottle of premium alcohol brand Jack Daniels at Rs 1,885. The MRP of the same is Rs 2,730 in Delhi. Another premium brand Glenlivet (18 years old batch reserve) is being retailed for Rs 5,115 for a bottle of 700 mililitres, according to the report. This is way below the MRP of Rs 7,415.

Vodka prices have also gone down in the national capital as part of the new excise policy. Absolut Vodka is now sold at Rs 995 in Delhi, against the MRP of Rs 1,520 in the city, with a discount of around 30 per cent.

Several alcohol retailers are also offering heavy discounts on wine prices in Delhi. For example, one bottle of Jacob’s Creek is priced at Rs 795 againt the MRP of Rs 1,180 in Delhi. Chateau Puygueraud is being sold at Rs 4,980, which is way below the MRP of Rs 7,220, the report said.

Popular companies like Alco Mart and Nova Garments are offering a 35 per cent discount on their stock, the reports suggest. These retailers have at least 27 stores across different parts of Delhi.

“Here Jack Daniel’s is available for Rs 1,775, Absolut Vodka for Rs 985, Jacob’s Creek for Rs 765, Ballentine’s Finest for Rs 970 instead of ₹1,490 MRP, Johnnie Walker Black Label for Rs 1,935 against Rs 2,980 MRP, Bombay Sapphire Gin for Rs 1,330 in place of Rs 2,050 MRP and Jagermeister at Rs 2,060 instead of Rs 3,170 MRP," the report by Hindustan Times said.

As per the new excise policy implemented in Delhi, the liquor business have been handed over completely by private players.

