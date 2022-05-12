Delhi Cheap Power: Want Subsidy? Both Online, Offline Options Available; Check Details

As the Delhi government has decided to provide electricity subsidy to only those who specifically opt for it, both online and offline options will be provided to the consumers to inform the government whether they want to avail of the subsidy or let go of it, according to a PTI report quoting officials. Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the new rule will be implemented from October 1.

As a majority of consumers now pay electricity bills online, a power department official said there will be usual platforms of discom portals and apps for registering to opt in or out of the subsidy scheme, according to the report. However, those not using the online mode will be free to do so by filling up forms and submitting it at discom offices.

Currently, no electricity bill is charged from the consumers in Delhi that consume up to 200 units. A subsidy of Rs 800 is given on 201 to 400 units of power per month. “Now, cheap electricity will be optional in Delhi. That is, if a power consumer wants electricity subsidy, then he will get free or subsidised electricity from now," Kejriwal had said last week.

He said if someone considers himself capable, he/ she can tell the Delhi government that he/ she does not want an electricity subsidy and can use normal rate electricity. “The work of asking people about this will start soon… Power subsidy will be given to those who ask for subsidised power from October 1."

Power generation companies (gencos) in the country owe about Rs 12,300 crore to state-owned CIL, whereas gencos are owed over Rs 1.1 lakh crore by power distribution companies (discoms).

The country is also facing problems on the electricity supply front amid low coal availability at power plants and high demand in summers. Recently, the country’s peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day touched an all-time high of 207.11 gigawatts (GW). “The maximum all-India demand met (peak supply) touched 2,07,111 MW at 1450 hrs today, an all-time high so far," the Ministry of Power had said on April 29. The peak power demand had touched a record level of 204.65 GW on Thursday. The peak power shortage on Thursday was 10.77 GW.

Recently, veteran banker Uday Kotak said the Russia-Ukraine war goes on and the going gets tough and the true test of nations is now. He added that doing what is right and not populist is crucial. Referring to the Sri Lanka crisis, he also said it tells all what not to do.

“The Russia Ukraine war goes on and the going gets tough. True test of nations is now. Strength of institutions like the judiciary, regulators, police, government, Parliament will matter. Doing what is right and not populist is crucial. A ‘burning Lanka’ tells all what not to do!" Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.