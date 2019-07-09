Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi HC Refuses Naresh Goyal Permission to Travel Overseas, Seeks Centre's Response on Plea Against LOC

The court was hearing Naresh Goyal's plea challenging the LOC issued against him on the ground that as on May 25 when he was de-boarded from a flight to Dubai, no ECIR/FIR was registered against him.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi HC Refuses Naresh Goyal Permission to Travel Overseas, Seeks Centre's Response on Plea Against LOC
File photo of Naresh Goyal. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: A Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to allow Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to go abroad and sought response of the Centre on his plea challenging a look out circular (LOC) issued against him.

Justice Suresh Kait said no interim relief can be granted at this stage and added that he may deposit Rs 18,000 crore guarantee if he wants to travel to a foreign country now.

The court was hearing Goyal's plea challenging the LOC issued against him on the ground that as on May 25 when he was de-boarded from a flight to Dubai, no ECIR/FIR was registered against him.

Goyal said he came to know of the LOC on May 25 when he and his wife, Anita, were off-loaded from a flight to Dubai with an onward connection to London.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,689.03 -31.54 ( -0.08%)

NIFTY 50

11,540.70 -17.90 ( -0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,096.85 -12.42
Bajaj Finance 3,603.85 5.58
Yes Bank 92.25 -0.97
Indiabulls Hsg 686.70 -0.33
Bajaj Finserv 7,871.50 3.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,116.25 -2.75
Bajaj Finance 3,603.60 5.53
Titan Company 1,096.45 -12.47
Yes Bank 92.30 -0.86
Reliance 1,275.35 1.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,603.85 5.58
Sun Pharma 386.05 5.25
IOC 150.90 4.76
Bajaj Finserv 7,871.50 3.67
UltraTechCement 4,517.20 2.84
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,603.60 5.53
Sun Pharma 386.00 5.15
Larsen 1,531.30 2.76
Hero Motocorp 2,426.75 1.96
Reliance 1,275.35 1.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,096.85 -12.42
UPL 638.55 -3.56
GAIL 146.55 -2.98
TCS 2,116.00 -2.73
HCL Tech 1,016.45 -2.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,116.25 -2.75
HCL Tech 1,017.20 -2.05
Asian Paints 1,314.90 -1.85
HDFC 2,228.05 -1.46
ITC 273.65 -1.32
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram