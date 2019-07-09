English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi HC Refuses Naresh Goyal Permission to Travel Overseas, Seeks Centre's Response on Plea Against LOC
The court was hearing Naresh Goyal's plea challenging the LOC issued against him on the ground that as on May 25 when he was de-boarded from a flight to Dubai, no ECIR/FIR was registered against him.
File photo of Naresh Goyal. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to allow Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to go abroad and sought response of the Centre on his plea challenging a look out circular (LOC) issued against him.
Justice Suresh Kait said no interim relief can be granted at this stage and added that he may deposit Rs 18,000 crore guarantee if he wants to travel to a foreign country now.
Goyal said he came to know of the LOC on May 25 when he and his wife, Anita, were off-loaded from a flight to Dubai with an onward connection to London.
