Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Delhi-NCR Beats Bengaluru, Mumbai to Win Startup Battle in India

With 7,039 startups between 2009 and 2019 and 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR is ahead of Bengaluru and Mumbai. On the other hand, Bengaluru has 5,234 startups, Mumbai has 3,829, and Hyderabad has 1,940 startups.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi-NCR Beats Bengaluru, Mumbai to Win Startup Battle in India
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

The startups in Delhi have now got a new reason to rejoice. The National Capital Region has emerged as the largest startup ecosystem in the country, defeating cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. This has been revealed in the ‘Turbocharging Delhi-NCR Startup Ecosystem’ report, issued by TiE Delhi-NCR and consulting firm Zinnov on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

With 7,039 startups between 2009 and 2019 and 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR is ahead of Bengaluru and Mumbai. On the other hand, Bengaluru has 5,234 startups, Mumbai has 3,829, and Hyderabad has 1,940 startups. Within Delhi-NCR, Delhi accounted for 4,491 startups, while Gurugram has 1,544, and Noida has 1,004 startups.

However, there have been a number of factors responsible for Delhi-NCR ranking as number 1 in the startup ecosystem. Here are some of them:

1. Delhi-NCR tops the list with 10 unicorns, including Paytm, OYO, Zomato, and Hike. While there are only nine unicorns in Bengaluru; Mumbai and Pune stand with two each. On the other hand, Chennai has only one. In fact, five out of the top 10 most-valued startups in India are based out in Delhi-NCR. The NCR also has three of the four listed startups, which are MakeMyTrip, IndiaMart, and InfoEdge.

2. Delhi-NCR alone accounts for over 50 percent of the cumulative valuation of the Indian startup ecosystem. With it tunes in $46-56 billion, Bengaluru has a share of $32-37 billion, while Mumbai shares $10-12 billion.

3. Interestingly, around 70 percent of Delhi-NCR unicorns are B2C companies, which, in turn, make Delhi the largest hub for startups in a consumer product. The region currently has 2,653 consumer-focused startups.

4. The report also mentioned that there has been a slowdown in the formation of new startups in the past two years across the country. However, the quality of startups has drastically improved.

5. Despite the ranking, Delhi-NCR still has to focus on key challenges, which include real estate and need to increase affordable co-working spaces in Delhi-NCR.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,283.57 +138.12 ( +0.37%)

NIFTY 50

11,035.45 +32.40 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,143.50 -2.96
Yes Bank 71.65 13.55
Maruti Suzuki 6,547.20 3.34
Tata Motors 131.45 7.83
HDFC Bank 2,250.55 0.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,143.00 -2.93
Yes Bank 71.60 13.47
Kalpataru Power 451.80 0.17
Maruti Suzuki 6,546.90 3.37
Tata Motors 131.35 7.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 13.47
Tata Motors 131.45 7.83
JSW Steel 226.65 3.26
Eicher Motors 16,884.00 4.18
IndusInd Bank 1,374.20 2.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 13.47
Tata Motors 131.45 7.83
Maruti Suzuki 6,542.55 3.30
IndusInd Bank 1,374.60 3.05
Vedanta 145.20 2.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 248.55 -2.76
Zee Entertain 354.60 -2.30
HCL Tech 1,060.90 -2.17
GAIL 129.80 -1.78
TCS 2,152.45 -1.39
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,059.90 -2.24
TCS 2,152.50 -1.41
Infosys 819.05 -1.22
ONGC 128.70 -0.62
Sun Pharma 423.85 -1.15
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram