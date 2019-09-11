Delhi-NCR Beats Bengaluru, Mumbai to Win Startup Battle in India
With 7,039 startups between 2009 and 2019 and 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR is ahead of Bengaluru and Mumbai. On the other hand, Bengaluru has 5,234 startups, Mumbai has 3,829, and Hyderabad has 1,940 startups.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
The startups in Delhi have now got a new reason to rejoice. The National Capital Region has emerged as the largest startup ecosystem in the country, defeating cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. This has been revealed in the ‘Turbocharging Delhi-NCR Startup Ecosystem’ report, issued by TiE Delhi-NCR and consulting firm Zinnov on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
With 7,039 startups between 2009 and 2019 and 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR is ahead of Bengaluru and Mumbai. On the other hand, Bengaluru has 5,234 startups, Mumbai has 3,829, and Hyderabad has 1,940 startups. Within Delhi-NCR, Delhi accounted for 4,491 startups, while Gurugram has 1,544, and Noida has 1,004 startups.
However, there have been a number of factors responsible for Delhi-NCR ranking as number 1 in the startup ecosystem. Here are some of them:
1. Delhi-NCR tops the list with 10 unicorns, including Paytm, OYO, Zomato, and Hike. While there are only nine unicorns in Bengaluru; Mumbai and Pune stand with two each. On the other hand, Chennai has only one. In fact, five out of the top 10 most-valued startups in India are based out in Delhi-NCR. The NCR also has three of the four listed startups, which are MakeMyTrip, IndiaMart, and InfoEdge.
2. Delhi-NCR alone accounts for over 50 percent of the cumulative valuation of the Indian startup ecosystem. With it tunes in $46-56 billion, Bengaluru has a share of $32-37 billion, while Mumbai shares $10-12 billion.
3. Interestingly, around 70 percent of Delhi-NCR unicorns are B2C companies, which, in turn, make Delhi the largest hub for startups in a consumer product. The region currently has 2,653 consumer-focused startups.
4. The report also mentioned that there has been a slowdown in the formation of new startups in the past two years across the country. However, the quality of startups has drastically improved.
5. Despite the ranking, Delhi-NCR still has to focus on key challenges, which include real estate and need to increase affordable co-working spaces in Delhi-NCR.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard
|1,143.50
|-2.96
|Yes Bank
|71.65
|13.55
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,547.20
|3.34
|Tata Motors
|131.45
|7.83
|HDFC Bank
|2,250.55
|0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard
|1,143.00
|-2.93
|Yes Bank
|71.60
|13.47
|Kalpataru Power
|451.80
|0.17
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,546.90
|3.37
|Tata Motors
|131.35
|7.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.60
|13.47
|Tata Motors
|131.45
|7.83
|JSW Steel
|226.65
|3.26
|Eicher Motors
|16,884.00
|4.18
|IndusInd Bank
|1,374.20
|2.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.60
|13.47
|Tata Motors
|131.45
|7.83
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,542.55
|3.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,374.60
|3.05
|Vedanta
|145.20
|2.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|248.55
|-2.76
|Zee Entertain
|354.60
|-2.30
|HCL Tech
|1,060.90
|-2.17
|GAIL
|129.80
|-1.78
|TCS
|2,152.45
|-1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,059.90
|-2.24
|TCS
|2,152.50
|-1.41
|Infosys
|819.05
|-1.22
|ONGC
|128.70
|-0.62
|Sun Pharma
|423.85
|-1.15
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Plan of Bank Robbery in The Sky Is Pink Goes Kaput
- Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Film Sets
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Makes Bold Statement Post Surgery
- Apple iPhone 11 Launched Alongside iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, Priced Rs 64,900 Onward