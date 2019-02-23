Delhi's Per Capita Income Three Times the National Average: Economic Survey

Delhi's per capita income in 2018-19 was pegged at Rs 3,65,529, three times the national average, while its gross state domestic product was estimated at Rs 7.79 lakh crore, an increase of 12.98 per cent over 2017-18, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the Assembly on Saturday.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the report during the Assembly session.The per capita income of Delhi at current prices during 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 3,65,529 as compared to per capita income of Rs 1,25,397 at national level."Thus, Delhi's per capita income is almost three times of the national average," says the report.The advanced estimate of gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Delhi at current prices during 2018-19 is likely to attain the level of Rs 7,79,652 crore, registering a 12.98-per cent growth over 2017-18.In real terms, the growth is estimated to be 8.61 per cent during 2018-19.During 2018-19, education sector continued to be the first priority of the government, having maximum share of allocation of funds -- 27.36 per cent of the budget.It was followed by social security and welfare 16.63 per cent, medical and public health 14.81, housing and urban development 14.12 per cent, transport 11.67 per cent, and water supply and sanitation 10.68 per cent.The report showed Delhi's total forest and tree cover area has increased to 305.41 square km in 2017 from 299.77 square Km in 2015."Delhi's green cover has increased from around 20.2 per cent (of total area) during 2015 to 20.6 per cent during 2017."Tax collection of the Delhi government registered a growth of 14.70 per cent in 2017-18 (provisional) as compared to the growth of 3.03 per cent in 2016-17.The economic survey showed increase in supply of electricity in Delhi from 37,484 million units in 2014-15 to 38,510 million units in 2017-18.The number of power consumers in Delhi was 57.55 lakh in 2017-18. The number of power consumers in Delhi has increased by 71.92 per cent during past decade, it says.Delhi has maintained its consistent revenue surplus which was Rs 4,913 crore during 2017-18. Expenditure incurred on social service sectors in Delhi increased from 68.71 per cent in 2014-15 to 74.76 per cent in 2017-18, says the report.