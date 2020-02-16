Deloitte Stops Non-audit Services to Public Interest Entities in India
The company said the move would increase the public's confidence in auditor independence and quality and will remove ambiguity.
A file photo of the Deloitte logo outside the company's office in Gurugram, Haryana. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Auditing major Deloitte Haskins & Sells and its network firms in India will no longer offer non-audit services to public interest entities that they audit in the country, the company said on Sunday.
It said that this voluntary action is in the spirit of self-regulation and extends beyond non-audit services permissible under prevailing rules and regulations in India.
"We believe this would increase the public's confidence in auditor independence and quality and will remove ambiguity in a public and business environment that demands greater clarity about our services," a spokesperson from Deloitte said.
