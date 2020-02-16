Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Deloitte Stops Non-audit Services to Public Interest Entities in India

The company said the move would increase the public's confidence in auditor independence and quality and will remove ambiguity.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deloitte Stops Non-audit Services to Public Interest Entities in India
A file photo of the Deloitte logo outside the company's office in Gurugram, Haryana. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Auditing major Deloitte Haskins & Sells and its network firms in India will no longer offer non-audit services to public interest entities that they audit in the country, the company said on Sunday.

It said that this voluntary action is in the spirit of self-regulation and extends beyond non-audit services permissible under prevailing rules and regulations in India.

"We believe this would increase the public's confidence in auditor independence and quality and will remove ambiguity in a public and business environment that demands greater clarity about our services," a spokesperson from Deloitte said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndiGrid InvIT 96.79 0.30
Godrej Agrovet 520.30 -6.45
Reliance 1,486.65 0.86
Avenue Supermar 2,401.25 -5.55
Bharti Airtel 565.10 4.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 565.10 4.69
HCL Tech 621.40 1.42
ICICI Bank 545.85 0.90
Reliance 1,486.65 0.86
Tech Mahindra 833.95 0.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,176.35 -4.38
Power Grid Corp 184.15 -3.26
SBI 319.55 -2.41
Hero Motocorp 2,356.75 -2.17
NTPC 112.80 -2.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram