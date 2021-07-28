Deposit Insurance of Rs 5 Lakh: Customers to get Money in 90 Days if Bank Under Moratorium

To provide relief to depositors in stressed banks like Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the amendments in Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961, (DICGC Act). The aim is to minimise the hurdles faced by depositors of banks like PMC Bank, Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank. At least 98.3% of all deposit accounts will get covered under it, in terms of value of the deposits over 50% coverage, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Depositors of banks under moratorium the will no longer have to wait for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to liquidise the bank to access their funds. The central government raised the deposit insurance cover to ₹5 lakh even if the bank is put under RBI’s watch, and its regular operations are suspended.

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) is a wholly subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The agency provides insurance cover for bank deposit holders when the bank fails to pay its depositors. DICGC protects depositors’ money kept in all commercial and foreign banks located in India; central, state, and urban co-operative banks; regional rural banks; and local banks, provided that the bank has opted for DICGC cover. DICGC insures all kinds of deposit accounts of a bank, such as savings, current, recurring, and fixed deposits up to a limit of Rs. 5 lakh per account holder per bank.

“I shall be moving amendments to the DICGC Act, 1961 in this session itself to streamline the provisions, so that if a bank is temporarily unable to fulfil its obligations, the depositors of such a bank can get easy and time-bound access to their deposits to the extent of the deposit insurance cover," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her budget speech.

“Keeping the interest of depositors in mind, the government had increased the deposit insurance cover from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh last year. However, the claim could be made only in dire situations—if a bank’s licence was cancelled and its liquidation proceedings were started," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, a marketplace for financial products.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here