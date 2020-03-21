English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Despite a Rocky Year, Goldman Sachs CEO Got Pay Hike of $27.5 Million in 2019

Image for representation. (Reuters)

David Solomon, 58, who was installed as CEO in October 2018, 'embodies' Goldman's culture as a strategic thinker, the firm said.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
New York: Goldman Sachs announced Friday that it boosted the pay package for its chief executive to $27.5 million in 2019, a 20 percent jump unveiled at a time when many companies are struggling for survival.


Goldman disclosed the pay raise for Chief Executive David Solomon in a securities filing that also listed pay jumps for other top executives.


Solomon, 58, who was installed as CEO in October 2018, "embodies" Goldman's culture as a strategic thinker and "engaged and motivating leader," the firm said in the filing.


Solomon is credited with building new consumer-oriented products, including a credit card with Apple and with hosting the company's first shareholder meeting.


Despite the timing, the pay level is similar to CEOs from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other financial institutions that were disclosed earlier this year -- before the coronavirus decimated the prospects for many industries.


Several leading industries are seeking federal bailouts in the first serious economic downturn since the 2008 financial crisis, which led to wrenching political debates and sharp public criticism of Goldman and other large banks at the center of the mortgage meltdown.

