Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Deutsche Bank CEO Pledges to Buy Bank's Sliding Shares in Wake of Restructuring

CEO Christian Sewing announced the commitment to analysts when explaining the lender's restructuring. Shares were down about 5% as he spoke and hit a record low last month.

Reuters

Updated:July 8, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deutsche Bank CEO Pledges to Buy Bank's Sliding Shares in Wake of Restructuring
Representative image.
Loading...

Frankfurt: Deutsche Bank chief executive officer said on Monday that he planned to invest a "substantial amount" of his fixed salary in the lender.

CEO Christian Sewing announced the commitment to analysts when explaining the lender's restructuring. Shares were down about 5% as he spoke and hit a record low last month. He said that he would be "putting his money where his mouth is" and that details would be announced soon.

On Sunday, the bank confirmed that it was closing huge parts of its trading businesses, with staff in its equities division in Sydney and Hong Kong among the first to be told their roles would go.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,720.57 -792.82 ( -2.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,558.60 -252.55 ( -2.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.15 5.67
Bajaj Finance 3,413.30 -8.22
Maruti Suzuki 6,038.70 -5.05
Indiabulls Hsg 689.00 -5.27
SBI 355.30 -4.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.10 5.56
HDFC Bank 2,414.00 -2.48
Bajaj Finance 3,414.75 -8.18
Maruti Suzuki 6,033.15 -5.21
Indiabulls Hsg 689.10 -5.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.15 5.67
HCL Tech 1,039.05 2.23
Bharti Infratel 262.50 0.57
TCS 2,175.40 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.10 5.56
HCL Tech 1,036.35 1.94
TCS 2,176.10 0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 7,593.05 -9.99
Bajaj Finance 3,413.30 -8.22
ONGC 152.40 -5.63
IOC 144.05 -5.35
Indiabulls Hsg 689.00 -5.27
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,414.75 -8.18
ONGC 152.50 -5.43
Hero Motocorp 2,380.20 -5.31
Maruti Suzuki 6,033.15 -5.21
NTPC 129.65 -4.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram