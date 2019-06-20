Deutsche Bank Under Investigation over Trump's Son-in-law Kushner's Suspicious Transactions: Report
Earlier this month, a group of US Senate Democrats urged the Federal Reserve to investigate Deutsche Bank's relationship with Donald Trump and Jared Kushner.
Representative image (Reuters)
Washington: US federal authorities are investigating whether Deutsche Bank AG complied with laws meant to stop money laundering and other crimes, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing seven people it said were familiar with the inquiry. Shares in Germany's biggest bank were indicated to open 2.2% down on Thursday, according to brokerage firm Lang & Schwarz.
The investigation includes a review of the German bank's handling of so-called suspicious activity reports that its employees prepared about possibly problematic transactions, including some linked to President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, the Times reported.
The investigation into Deutsche Bank is one element of several separate but overlapping government examinations into how illicit funds flow through the US financial system, the Times reported, adding that several other banks are also being investigated.
Earlier this month, a group of US Senate Democrats urged the Federal Reserve to investigate Deutsche Bank's relationship with Trump and Kushner. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.
A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment on the Times report, but said: "We remain committed to cooperating with authorized investigations."
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|591.30
|6.44
|Yes Bank
|108.30
|4.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,418.90
|2.72
|UPL
|865.00
|-8.98
|ICICI Bank
|428.95
|2.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|591.45
|6.49
|Yes Bank
|108.30
|4.89
|Shriram Trans
|1,084.00
|2.11
|UPL
|865.25
|-8.97
|Rel Capital
|60.85
|12.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|591.30
|6.44
|Yes Bank
|108.30
|4.94
|Sun Pharma
|387.95
|3.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,418.90
|2.72
|Cipla
|546.50
|2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|108.30
|4.89
|Sun Pharma
|387.50
|3.18
|IndusInd Bank
|1,417.10
|2.47
|ICICI Bank
|429.00
|2.17
|Vedanta
|171.50
|1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|865.00
|-8.98
|Adani Ports
|392.45
|-3.74
|Wipro
|285.75
|-2.82
|Tech Mahindra
|722.95
|-1.72
|Britannia
|2,829.15
|-1.62
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
- Lionel Messi Defiant Even as Argentina Stand at Brink of Elimination from Copa America
- Kendall Jenner's Photos of Outfit Matching Coke Can Puzzle Fans
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s