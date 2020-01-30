Deutsche Bank's Loss Greater Than Expectations in Fourth Quarter and Full Year
The top German bank posted a loss of 1.6 billion euro ($1.78 billion) loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing the total loss for the year to 5.7 billion euros.
Representative image of Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt: As Germany's Deutsche Bank undergoes a costly overhaul, it posted a 1.6 billion euro ($1.78 billion) loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing the total loss for the year to 5.7 billion euros, the lender said on Thursday.
It was the third consecutive quarterly loss and fifth annual loss in a row for the top bank.
The results were worse than expected, as analysts had previously forecast that Deutsche, in average, would lose 1 billion euros in the quarter and 5 billion euros in the entire year.
The figures conclude a turbulent decade for Deutsche, which has lost a cumulative 15 billion euros over the last five years, eating out more than the 9 billion euros in profit gained during the same period. The share price has fell to 82% during the course of the decade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|606.95
|-0.34
|Tata Motors
|185.65
|-1.28
|Bajaj Finance
|4,356.65
|-1.47
|Escorts
|809.65
|8.21
|Reliance
|1,445.30
|-2.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,158.25
|2.16
|ICICI Bank
|529.20
|0.52
|Power Grid Corp
|193.50
|0.60
|HDFC
|2,411.60
|0.33
|NTPC
|113.30
|0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,445.30
|-2.32
|SBI
|308.40
|-2.53
|Tech Mahindra
|788.15
|-1.99
|Nestle
|15,573.80
|-1.87
|IndusInd Bank
|1,233.20
|-1.99
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rahul Gandhi Comes out in Support of Kunal Kamra After He Gets Banned by Airlines
- Biggest Credit Card And Debit Card Breach Ever Puts Details of 30 Million up For Sale
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Claims Asim Riaz Used to Hit on Her, Shilpa Shinde Calls Her 'Sidharth's Puppet'
- OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See
- Walk Ban? Airlines Ground Comedian Kunal Kamra and Twitter's Imagination Takes Off