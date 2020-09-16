Deutsche Boerse And Six Launch Charm Offensive To Win Borsa Bid Battle: Sources

LONDON/MILAN/FRANKFURT: Germany’s Deutsche Boerse and Swiss stock exchange operator Six have launched a charm offensive to win the backing of Italian officials before submitting final bids for the Milan bourse, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Executives at both exchanges are trying to thwart Rome’s alliance with France’s Euronext and have held meetings in recent weeks to persuade the Italian Treasury – which controls state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) – of the merits of their respective proposals, the sources said.

