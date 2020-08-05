Deutsche Post reports higher profit than preliminary figure

BERLIN German logistics group Deutsche Post AG reported a bigger rise in second-quarter operating profit on Wednesday than when it originally published preliminary figures last month as it benefits from a big rise in ecommerce during the pandemic.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world’s biggest post andfreight companies, said operating profit rose 19% to 912 million euros $1.08 billion) on revenue up 3% to 16 billion euros, both ahead of average analyst forecasts.

Deutsche Post last month said it expected quarterly operating profit came in around 890 million euros. On Wednesday, it reiterated the guidance it gave last month for 2020 and its medium-term outlook.

Also Watch PM Modi Performs ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ Of Ayodhya Ram Temple

($1 = 0.8465 euros)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor