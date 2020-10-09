Develop Industrial Areas At Sub-divisional Level To Bring In More Investment: Gehlot To Officials

Jaipur, Oct 8: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officials to develop industrial areas at sub-division levels to expand the scope of investment in the state. The chief minister said the development of industrial areas at the sub-division level will encourage more and more entrepreneurs to invest.

He also stressed on the development of facilities in backward areas. Gehlot also instructed the officials to explore the possibilities of developing a separate industrial area for the migrant Rajasthanis.

Addressing a virtual foundation-laying and project inauguration ceremony late Thursday evening, the chief minister said the landscape of Rajasthan is now changing as the new policies and reforms brought by the state government have created an environment conducive to investment. “This has created confidence among investors,” a release quoting him said.

During the ceremony, foundation stones for 17 industrial areas were laid and six industrial areas were inaugurated. Industry minister Parsadi Lal Meena and senior officials of the industries department, Rajasthan State Industrial and Investment Corporation (RIICO) were present on the occasion.