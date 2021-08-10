Devyani International IPO Allotment Date, Time, Listing, GMP: When, How to Check Status

Devyani International initial public offering (IPO) is expected to finalise the share allotment status on Wednesday, August 11. The largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India, received a stellar response from investors when it had opened for subscription from August 4-6. Devyani International IPO was subscribed a whopping 116.71 times over the 11.25 crore shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 86-90 per share. The company aims to raise Rs 1,838 crore through a fresh issue of shares aggregating Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 15.53 crore shares.

Devyani International IPO received bids of over 1,313.79 crore shares against the total issue size of over 11.25 crore shares, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The portion allocated for allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 95.27 times. The quota booked for non institutional investors was booked 213.06 times while the retail portion saw a bidding worth 39.52 times.

Devyani International is an associate company of RJ Corp, the largest bottling partner of food and beverages (F&B) major Pepsico. It is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands, operating core brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee besides its own brands such as Vaango, Food Street, Masala Twist, Ile Bar, Amreli and Ckrussh Juice Bar. The firm will use the proceeds of the IPO to pay up its debts and for general corporate purposes.

The unlisted shares of Devyani International was fetching a price of Rs 53 on Tuesday. The grey market premium (GMP) of Devyani International was around 60 per cent up from the higher end of the issue price. Devyani International IPO’s high GMP indicated a strong listing of its share on the bourses.

Investors can check share in two ways on Wednesday — 1) Via BSE, 2) Via the IPO registrar’s website.

How to Check Devyani International IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Devyani International Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Devyani International IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Devyani International Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

Devyani International share is likely to get listed on August 16, 2021 on both the NSE and BSE.

“Devyani International is the largest franchisee of KFC in India, contributing 57% to its overall topline. The segment has recorded strong revenue CAGR of 18% in FY19- 21 to Rs 644 crore, despite pandemic led disruption. The segment’s gross profit also increased at a CAGR of 19% and recorded one of its best gross

profit margin (of 68%) in FY21. On the cost front, while all marketing

expenditure of KFC is managed by Yum Inc, Devyani International pays 6% of its gross revenue as fixed royalty. While the company has future plans to expand more stores under the KFC and Pizza Hut brands, the company is focused on increasing innovative product offerings under the same head," said ICICI Direct in a note.

“We believe Devyani International would be able to capture the growth owing to metro lifestyle and outside food habits. This, coupled with the company’s cost rationalisation initiatives will help drive profitability in future," ICICI Direct note mentioned.

