Devyani International IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

Devyani International Limited initial public offering (IPO) likely to finalise the share allotment status on Wednesday. The Rs 1,838-crore issue opened for subscription from August 4-6 with a price brand of Rs 86-90 per share. Devyani International IPO saw an overwhelming response from the investors. The issue was subscribed a whopping 116.71 times over the 11.25 crore shares. The largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India, received bids of over 1,313.79 crore shares against the total issue size of over 11.25 crore shares, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

If you have invested in Devyani International Limited IPO, you can check the share allotment status on Wednesday. There are two ways to check the share allotment application status — 1) Via BSE, 2) Via the IPO registrar’s website. Once the shares are alloted, the ineligible investors will get their refunds on Thursday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 13.

How to Check Devyani International IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) You need to go to the official BSE website via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take the you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you have to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Devyani International Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Devyani International IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Devyani International Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

Devyani International IPO Grey Market Premium

The unlisted share of Devyani International was trading at Rs 50-53 over the issue price of Rs 86-90 per share. The shares were commanding a premium of around Rs 143 in the unofficial market. The grey market premium of Devyani International IPO was more than 60 per cent over the higher end of the price band. It suggests a healthy listing for the KFC, Pizza Hut operator on the bourses.

Started with a one store in 1997, Devyani International has successfully expanded in more than 26 states and three Union territories in India. With 735 stores across the country, it is the largest Franchisee of Yum Brand operating in more than 26 states and three Union territories. The company operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee in India as well as in the International markets. It also owns and operates its own franchisees such as Vaango, Food Street, Masala Twist, Ile Bar, Amreli, and Ckrussh Juice Bar in India.

“Amidst the pandemic, Devyani International Ltd has continued to expand their store network and in the 6 months ended March 31, 2021, they opened 109 stores in their Core Brands Business. The quick service restaurants companies have grown the fastest among the Food Service industry at 5.5 per cent CAGR during FY2015-20 and it is expected to grow at a much faster rate of 12.4 per cent over FY2020-25. DIL has posted revenue of ₹1,323.68 crore, ₹1,535.04 crore. and ₹1,198.90 crore in FY19, FY20 and FY21 respectively," said LKP Securities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here