1-min read

Dewan Housing Chairman Wadhawan Gets Bail in Iqbal Mirchi Case

According to the ED, Wadhawan was instrumental in the laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal with Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Dewan Housing Chairman Wadhawan Gets Bail in Iqbal Mirchi Case
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).

Mumbai: A special court here on Friday granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and MD of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) arrested in connection with a money laundering case also involving the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Wadhawan (46) was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, Wadhawan was instrumental in the laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal with Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London.

