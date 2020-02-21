English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Dewan Housing Chairman Wadhawan Gets Bail in Iqbal Mirchi Case
According to the ED, Wadhawan was instrumental in the laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal with Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London.
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
Mumbai: A special court here on Friday granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and MD of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) arrested in connection with a money laundering case also involving the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.
Wadhawan (46) was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to the ED, Wadhawan was instrumental in the laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal with Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London.
