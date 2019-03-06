English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dewan Housing Shares Jump After Auditor Says Company Didn't Divert Funds
The home loan provider has been under scrutiny since investigative media outlet Cobrapost alleged in January that loans from state-run lenders were diverted by Dewan Housing to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders.
File photo of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd logo (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Shares in Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd jumped as much as 21 percent on Wednesday, after the company released a report by an independent chartered accountant saying it had not created shell companies to divert funds.
The home loan provider has been under scrutiny since investigative media outlet Cobrapost alleged in January that loans from Indian state-run lenders were diverted by Dewan Housing to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders.
The company said in January that the report was unfounded and malicious, and that it had engaged lawyers to defend itself.
The auditor's report examined Dewan's deals with 26 entities for loans worth 115.22 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) and said there was no indication that Dewan had created shell companies to divert funds.
There was no evidence to support the insider trading allegations made by Cobrapost, the auditor said, nor was it evident that the company's largest shareholders used their influence to sanction loans.
The auditor, however, said Dewan had inadequately monitored the way funds were used after loans had been disbursed to 15 borrowers totalling up to 74.85 billion rupees.
There were also instances of deviation from the terms of sanction of loans, which had major risk implications, the auditor said.
"Non-compliances with the terms of the borrowing and possible diversion of funds, if any, by the borrowers would have escaped the attention of the Company," it said.
Dewan Housing released the report late on Tuesday by independent chartered accountant T. P. Ostwal & Associates LLP, which was appointed in consultation with an audit committee to verify the allegations made against the firm.
Dewan Housing's stock has lost a quarter of its value since Cobrapost's report in late January.
The home loan provider has been under scrutiny since investigative media outlet Cobrapost alleged in January that loans from Indian state-run lenders were diverted by Dewan Housing to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders.
The company said in January that the report was unfounded and malicious, and that it had engaged lawyers to defend itself.
The auditor's report examined Dewan's deals with 26 entities for loans worth 115.22 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) and said there was no indication that Dewan had created shell companies to divert funds.
There was no evidence to support the insider trading allegations made by Cobrapost, the auditor said, nor was it evident that the company's largest shareholders used their influence to sanction loans.
The auditor, however, said Dewan had inadequately monitored the way funds were used after loans had been disbursed to 15 borrowers totalling up to 74.85 billion rupees.
There were also instances of deviation from the terms of sanction of loans, which had major risk implications, the auditor said.
"Non-compliances with the terms of the borrowing and possible diversion of funds, if any, by the borrowers would have escaped the attention of the Company," it said.
Dewan Housing released the report late on Tuesday by independent chartered accountant T. P. Ostwal & Associates LLP, which was appointed in consultation with an audit committee to verify the allegations made against the firm.
Dewan Housing's stock has lost a quarter of its value since Cobrapost's report in late January.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|370.50
|2.00
|Reliance
|1,255.05
|1.41
|Indiabulls Hsg
|743.00
|0.41
|Dewan Housing
|151.65
|13.26
|Wipro
|281.35
|3.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Relaxo Footwear
|767.60
|2.25
|Dewan Housing
|151.50
|13.06
|Indiabulls Hsg
|742.35
|0.42
|Reliance
|1,255.40
|1.49
|ICICI Bank
|370.45
|2.24
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|281.40
|3.19
|Bharti Infratel
|304.50
|2.82
|Vedanta
|179.10
|2.37
|ICICI Bank
|370.50
|2.00
|Titan Company
|1,057.00
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|178.85
|2.23
|ICICI Bank
|370.55
|2.26
|Bajaj Finance
|2,747.00
|1.96
|SBI
|281.05
|1.81
|ITC
|287.55
|1.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|476.20
|-1.70
|Hero Motocorp
|2,756.00
|-1.42
|Axis Bank
|722.60
|-1.29
|Tata Motors
|191.80
|-1.16
|HUL
|1,709.00
|-0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,759.65
|-1.32
|Axis Bank
|723.00
|-1.24
|Tata Motors
|191.95
|-1.06
|HCL Tech
|1,044.00
|-0.87
|HUL
|1,709.00
|-0.88
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Ranked Most Polluted Capital in the World - Here's How We Can Reduce Air Pollution
- Chanel Displays Karl Lagerfeld's Last Collection in Winter Wonderland Leaving Audience in Tears
- Fan Asks Ranvir Shorey to Not Be Like Other Commercial Celebrities, Here’s What He Said
- Priced at Rs 132 Crore, Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the World's Most Expensive New Car Ever Made
- Jio Effect: India Has The Most Inexpensive Mobile Data Rates in The World
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results