LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dewan Housing Shares Jump After Auditor Says Company Didn't Divert Funds

The home loan provider has been under scrutiny since investigative media outlet Cobrapost alleged in January that loans from state-run lenders were diverted by Dewan Housing to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders.

Reuters

Updated:March 6, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dewan Housing Shares Jump After Auditor Says Company Didn't Divert Funds
File photo of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd logo (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Shares in Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd jumped as much as 21 percent on Wednesday, after the company released a report by an independent chartered accountant saying it had not created shell companies to divert funds.

The home loan provider has been under scrutiny since investigative media outlet Cobrapost alleged in January that loans from Indian state-run lenders were diverted by Dewan Housing to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders.

The company said in January that the report was unfounded and malicious, and that it had engaged lawyers to defend itself.

The auditor's report examined Dewan's deals with 26 entities for loans worth 115.22 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) and said there was no indication that Dewan had created shell companies to divert funds.

There was no evidence to support the insider trading allegations made by Cobrapost, the auditor said, nor was it evident that the company's largest shareholders used their influence to sanction loans.

The auditor, however, said Dewan had inadequately monitored the way funds were used after loans had been disbursed to 15 borrowers totalling up to 74.85 billion rupees.

There were also instances of deviation from the terms of sanction of loans, which had major risk implications, the auditor said.

"Non-compliances with the terms of the borrowing and possible diversion of funds, if any, by the borrowers would have escaped the attention of the Company," it said.

Dewan Housing released the report late on Tuesday by independent chartered accountant T. P. Ostwal & Associates LLP, which was appointed in consultation with an audit committee to verify the allegations made against the firm.

Dewan Housing's stock has lost a quarter of its value since Cobrapost's report in late January.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,604.82 +162.28 ( +0.45%)

NIFTY 50

11,041.45 +54.00 ( +0.49%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 370.50 2.00
Reliance 1,255.05 1.41
Indiabulls Hsg 743.00 0.41
Dewan Housing 151.65 13.26
Wipro 281.35 3.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Relaxo Footwear 767.60 2.25
Dewan Housing 151.50 13.06
Indiabulls Hsg 742.35 0.42
Reliance 1,255.40 1.49
ICICI Bank 370.45 2.24
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 281.40 3.19
Bharti Infratel 304.50 2.82
Vedanta 179.10 2.37
ICICI Bank 370.50 2.00
Titan Company 1,057.00 2.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 178.85 2.23
ICICI Bank 370.55 2.26
Bajaj Finance 2,747.00 1.96
SBI 281.05 1.81
ITC 287.55 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 476.20 -1.70
Hero Motocorp 2,756.00 -1.42
Axis Bank 722.60 -1.29
Tata Motors 191.80 -1.16
HUL 1,709.00 -0.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,759.65 -1.32
Axis Bank 723.00 -1.24
Tata Motors 191.95 -1.06
HCL Tech 1,044.00 -0.87
HUL 1,709.00 -0.88
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram