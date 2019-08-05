Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

DGCA Suspends SpiceJet Pilot for Overshooting Runway at Shirdi Airport

The DGCA observed that the B737 aircraft, which was being flown by Captain Ashish Jayaswal, touched down at approximately 5300 feet from runway threshold at Shirdi airport.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DGCA Suspends SpiceJet Pilot for Overshooting Runway at Shirdi Airport
Representational Image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday suspended a SpiceJet pilot for one year for overshooting runway while landing at Shirdi airport on April 29, sources said.

The regulator observed that the B737 aircraft, which was being flown by Captain Ashish Jayaswal, touched down at approximately 5300 feet from runway threshold at Shirdi airport, the sources said.

A runway threshold is the point that denotes the beginning of the runway.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also observed that the aircraft was "high" while approaching the runway for landing, according to the sources.

SG-946 flight from Delhi landed at Shirdi airport with an "unstabilized approach that resulted into runway excursion", the sources said.

The period of suspension would be considered from the date of the incident, the sources said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,699.84 -418.38 ( -1.13%)

NIFTY 50

10,862.60 -134.75 ( -1.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,143.35 -3.46
SBI 300.25 -2.66
HDFC 2,152.35 1.30
Yes Bank 81.10 -8.15
HDFC Bank 2,179.25 -1.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GFL 879.50 -2.70
ICICI Bank 402.60 -1.98
Yes Bank 81.10 -8.15
Reliance 1,143.00 -3.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,460.35 -3.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 357.70 4.12
TCS 2,248.60 1.96
Tech Mahindra 648.05 1.87
Coal India 200.60 1.72
HDFC 2,152.35 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 357.05 3.96
TCS 2,248.55 1.93
Coal India 200.60 1.67
HDFC 2,153.10 1.37
Bajaj Auto 2,639.65 1.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 81.10 -8.15
UPL 540.95 -5.68
Tata Motors 123.75 -5.32
Power Grid Corp 201.15 -4.46
GAIL 122.95 -3.68
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 81.10 -8.15
Tata Motors 123.75 -5.25
Power Grid Corp 200.90 -4.54
Reliance 1,143.00 -3.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,460.35 -3.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram