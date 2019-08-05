DGCA Suspends SpiceJet Pilot for Overshooting Runway at Shirdi Airport
The DGCA observed that the B737 aircraft, which was being flown by Captain Ashish Jayaswal, touched down at approximately 5300 feet from runway threshold at Shirdi airport.
Representational Image.
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday suspended a SpiceJet pilot for one year for overshooting runway while landing at Shirdi airport on April 29, sources said.
The regulator observed that the B737 aircraft, which was being flown by Captain Ashish Jayaswal, touched down at approximately 5300 feet from runway threshold at Shirdi airport, the sources said.
A runway threshold is the point that denotes the beginning of the runway.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also observed that the aircraft was "high" while approaching the runway for landing, according to the sources.
SG-946 flight from Delhi landed at Shirdi airport with an "unstabilized approach that resulted into runway excursion", the sources said.
The period of suspension would be considered from the date of the incident, the sources said.
