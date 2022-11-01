DGCI To Reward Those Who Share Information About Tax Evaders

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) promises to reward those who share information that leads to the recovery of taxes. In a statement published on its website, the top intelligence and investigative agency for issues involving the Goods and Services Tax (GST), central excise duty, and service tax stated that paying the proper amount of tax is a social responsibility towards the country. Since taxes are the primary source of funding for the government, tax evasion hurts everyone and impedes the larger task of nation-building.

The body urged the citizens to join hands and bring evaders of indirect taxes such as central excise duty, service tax, and GST to the books. If an individual finds a tax evader, they can contact DGCI through various ways like a letter, phone, e-mail, or website. DGCI will maintain the confidentiality of the informer and will present a reward. In case, the informer’s lead helps the department to recover money, then a monetary reward will also be presented.

According to the DGGI reward plan, informers and government employees are entitled to rewards worth up to 20% of the net selling revenues of the illegal products confiscated and/or the number of customs or service tax that was evaded, plus any fines that were assessed and collected.

Rewards are given to informers and government employees following regulations established by laws such as the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Central GST Act, the Customs Act, and the Central Excise Act.

These rules apply to anybody who provides information on the assets or real estate of a person from whom indirect taxes, fines, or other obligations can be collected, and such information results in the collection of obligations. According to the material on these recommendations available from DGGI’s portal, the guidelines are also applicable to government employees who make outstanding attempts at tax recovery.

