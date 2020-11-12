Dhanteras 2020 Date: What is the Auspicious Time to Buy Gold Tomorrow

Dhanteras 2020 will be celebrated across the country on November 13. It falls two days before Diwali. Dhanteras is marked by offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and buying gold, jewellery, appliances and utensils. People also worship Dhan-Kuber, lord of wealth and assets, on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Those who mark Dhanteras usually visit markets to buy gold biscuits or ornaments made of gold. Apart from this, people go out for shopping as various outlets offer attractive discounts during the festive season. They purchase appliances and utensils for their home. Nowadays, shopping is also done online and various deals are available on apps like Amazon or Flipkart.

But, people might wonder as to why buying gold on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. There is a folklore which reveals why the precious metal is purchased on this day.

What the folklore tells

Once upon a time, there was a king named Hima. The king had a son for whom a prediction had been made that he would die on the fourth day of his marriage. But, Hima’s daughter-in-law refused to accept this prediction and in order to save her husband, she placed a lot of diyas, a heap of gold jewellery and silver coins at the door of her house. This was actually done to prevent Yamraj, god of death, from entering the house.

What happened was not less than a miracle. The glittering light coming from the gold, silver and diyas blinded the god of death and he could not take away the life of her husband. Because of this, people buy gold or silver on Dhanteras to keep negative energy or bad omens at bay and bring prosperity to their homes.

Auspicious time to buy gold on Dhanteras 2020

Those who want to purchase gold on this day can do so between 6.42am and 5.59pm on November 13. People should refrain from visiting crowded shops and instead try to purchase the precious metal online. However, if outlets are offering huge discounts, in that case they can go to the jewellery shops following COVID-19 guidelines.

Puja muhurat on Dhanteras 2020

Puja can be performed from 5:28 pm to 5:59 pm on Friday, November 13.