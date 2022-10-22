Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Timings To Buy Gold In Your City.

Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali and is devoted to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi is a Hindu festival that symbolises wealth and prosperity. It is regarded as an auspicious day for purchasing gold, silver, and utensils. Businessmen place a high value on this day and invest in gold on this occasion without fail. On Dhanteras, Indians throng to buy gold, either in the form of jewellery or coins, boosting the demand for this yellow metal. Some gold stores open early and stay open until midnight to accommodate the crowd.

Dhanteras is celebrated place on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This year, the day will fall on October 22.

Puja Muhurat

Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts approximately 2 hours and 27 minutes. The Pradosh Kaal would begin at 6:08 PM and continue till 8:35 pm on October 22.

The best time for Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is when Sthir Lagna is present during Pradosh Kaal. According to beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi will reside in your homes if Dhanteras Puja is performed during Sthir Lagna. During Diwali, Vrishabha Lagna is considered Sthir and mostly overlaps with Pradosh Kaal.

The Puja Muhurat for performing Dhanteras puja would be from 07:35 PM to 08:35 PM. The Vrishabha Kaal will begin from 7:35 PM and end at 9:37 PM

Auspicious Timings To Buy Gold In Your City On Dhanteras

The beginning of Trayodashi Tithi is set for October 22 at 6:02 pm, and it will end on October 23 at 6:03 pm. On the first date, you can go gold and silver shopping at night, and on the second date, you can get time to shop for gold and silver all day. However, the timings for Puja Muhurat may differ depending on the city.

The auspicious timings for buying gold across major Indian cities are listed below:

1. Pune: 7:31 PM to 8:36 PM

2. New Delhi: 7:01 PM to 8:17 PM

3. Chennai: 7:13 PM to 8:13 PM

4. Mumbai: 7:34 PM to 8:40 PM

5. Noida: 7:00 PM to 8:16 PM

6. Hyderabad: 7:14 PM to 8:18 PM

7. Chandigarh: 6:59 PM to 8:18 PM

8. Kolkata: 5:05 PM On October 22 to 6:03 PM on October 23

9. Jaipur: 7:10 PM to 8:24 PM

10. Bengaluru: 7:24 PM to 8:24 PM

11. Ahmedabad: 7:29 PM to 8:39 PM

12. Gurugram: 7:02 PM to 8:18 PM

Wish you a Happy Dhanteras!

