LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

DHFL Continues to Fall, Shares Tank Over 8%, After Company Reports 36.7 % Decline

A Cobrapost expose on Tuesday said that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) through layers of shell companies allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DHFL Continues to Fall, Shares Tank Over 8%, After Company Reports 36.7 % Decline
Representative image: REUTERS
New Delhi: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd continued to fall Tuesday, slumping over 8 per cent after the company reported a 36.7 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter.

Besides, alleged diversion of loans by DHFL also impacted its shares negatively.

The stock slumped 8.01 per cent to close at Rs 170.05 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 11 per cent to Rs 164.50.

At the NSE, shares of the company plunged 8.22 per cent to close at Rs 169.70.

In two days, the stock has plummeted 18.71 per cent.

Housing finance company DHFL Friday reported a 36.7 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 313.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 495.44 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal.

However, total income rose to Rs 3,255.9 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,896.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, DHFL said in a statement.

According to a Cobrapost expose, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) through layers of shell companies allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.

DHFL in a statement said the company is publicly listed housing finance company and is regulated by the National Housing Bank and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, amongst other regulators.

"This mischievous misadventure by Cobrapost appears to have been done with a mala fide intent to cause damage to the goodwill and reputation of DHFL and resulting in erosion in shareholder value," the company said in a statement.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,550.76 -41.74 ( -0.12%)

NIFTY 50

10,629.85 -22.35 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 689.60 4.37
Yes Bank 201.05 -0.91
ICICI Bank 359.30 3.59
Dewan Housing 161.15 -5.04
Bajaj Finance 2,597.50 3.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 689.75 4.38
Dewan Housing 161.25 -5.17
Yes Bank 201.15 -0.72
Bajaj Finance 2,597.20 3.40
Indiabulls Hsg 673.00 -3.74
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 689.60 4.37
ICICI Bank 359.45 3.63
Bajaj Finance 2,597.50 3.26
Tata Steel 457.20 3.02
HCL Tech 1,014.65 2.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 689.75 4.38
ICICI Bank 359.35 3.59
Bajaj Finance 2,597.20 3.40
Tata Steel 457.10 2.78
HCL Tech 1,015.10 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 673.00 -3.66
JSW Steel 263.30 -2.82
HPCL 229.10 -2.63
HDFC 1,875.00 -2.46
BPCL 338.30 -1.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,876.25 -2.22
Kotak Mahindra 1,228.85 -1.77
ONGC 139.35 -1.31
TCS 1,958.00 -1.27
HDFC Bank 2,034.80 -1.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram