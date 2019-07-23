Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

DHFL Files Quarterly Results, Reveal Auditors Raised Fresh Concerns About its Future

DHFL has been hard hit by a liquidity crunch that has crippled several non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) following last year's collapse of infrastructure lender IL&FS.

Reuters

Updated:July 23, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DHFL Files Quarterly Results, Reveal Auditors Raised Fresh Concerns About its Future
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
Loading...

Mumbai: The Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) filed its long-delayed audited results for the quarter ended March 31 late on Monday, and revealed that its auditors had raised several red flags around its numbers, raising fresh concerns about the future of the troubled lender.

DHFL, one of the country's biggest housing finance companies with almost 1 trillion rupees ($14.52 billion) in debt, has been hard hit by a liquidity crunch that has crippled several non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) following last year's collapse of infrastructure lender IL&FS.

The Mumbai-based housing finance company has been also stung by allegations of fraud and improper lending practices that have spooked investors and sent shares plunging to decade-low levels.

DHFL has said the allegations are unfounded and malicious. An independent auditor appointed by DHFL's board to probe the allegations gave the company a clean bill, but noted that the firm's monitoring of loans was inadequate.

DHFL said on Monday its audited results were largely in line with the unaudited net loss it reported on July 13. But the auditors' concerns disclosed on Monday could put the company's plans to restructure debt and inject fresh capital through a stake sale into doubt.

"We were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the statement," Deloitte Haskin & Sells and Mumbai-based Chaturvedi & Shah, DHFL's two auditors said in a regulatory filing.

Deloitte and Chaturvedi & Shah noted there were significant deficiencies in the grant and rollover of unsecured borrowings at DHFL, and that there had also been other irregularities in the granting of certain loans.

The auditors said DHFL had failed to provide them with sufficient explanation or information about these matters.

"We are unable to comment on the company's compliance of the covenants in respect of all borrowings and (the) consequential implications," the auditors said.

DHFL in its filing conceded that there were some documentation deficiencies around its unsecured borrowings and certain other loans, but said it does not believe that would impact the carrying value of these loans.

The move by the auditing firms comes at a time when the big four PwC, Deloitte, EY and KPMG, along with the rating agencies, face criticism from the government and regulators for failing to uncover, or flag the issues at IL&FS in a timely manner.

Last month, Reliance Infrastructure's auditors raised similar red flags around the financials of the troubled construction, power and defence conglomerate, sending its shares into a deeper tailspin.

The red flags raised around DHFL's results could jeopardise its attempts to restructure its debt. The company has been asked to provide a detailed resolution plan to its lenders by July 25.

The plan is likely to include rolling over loans, converting debt into equity, seeking additional working capital and drawing in a new investor, sources have previously told Reuters.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,069.94 +38.81 ( +0.10%)

NIFTY 50

11,355.20 +9.00 ( +0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.40 1.37
HDFC Bank 2,260.45 -1.60
Kotak Mahindra 1,462.40 0.56
HDFC 2,137.35 -2.27
Reliance 1,286.95 0.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.50 1.48
HDFC Bank 2,261.95 -1.53
Bajaj Finance 3,230.00 -0.57
SpiceJet 145.85 1.96
Kotak Mahindra 1,479.20 1.76
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 208.50 2.16
UPL 650.85 1.88
Infosys 798.25 1.77
Yes Bank 92.45 1.43
Titan Company 1,101.30 1.45
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 208.40 2.16
Infosys 798.60 1.71
Yes Bank 92.50 1.48
ITC 267.95 1.34
Hero Motocorp 2,435.20 1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,137.45 -2.26
Indiabulls Hsg 641.45 -2.20
Zee Entertain 357.30 -1.85
HDFC Bank 2,260.45 -1.60
Bajaj Auto 2,522.30 -1.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,138.50 -2.20
HDFC Bank 2,261.95 -1.53
Bajaj Auto 2,524.20 -1.46
Bharti Airtel 338.40 -1.27
Maruti Suzuki 5,895.45 -0.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram