News18 » Business
1-min read

DHFL, Jet Airways, Infosys and Chalet Hotels Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 10:44 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 166.76 points, or 0.4%, to 41,391.24, while the Nifty 50 index fell 44.30 points, or 0.36%, to 12,211.55.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
DHFL, Jet Airways, Infosys and Chalet Hotels Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image (Reuters)

Indian stocks were trading lower on Tuesday, i.e. December 31, on negative Asian cues. At 10:44 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 166.76 points, or 0.4%, to 41,391.24, while the Nifty 50 index fell 44.30 points, or 0.36%, to 12,211.55. DHFL, Jet Airways, Infosys and Chalet Hotels were among the key stocks in news today.

Read on to know more:

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares were down nearly 3% after lenders, bondholders, employees and other creditors claimed dues of Rs 87,905.6 crore under the insolvency resolution process.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways (India) Ltd were locked in a 5% upper circuit on reports that the UK-based Hinduja Group plans to submit an expression of interest to buy the airline by the 15 January deadline.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares inched down 1% after the company said it will declare its October-December quarter results on 10 January.

Chalet Hotels: Chalet Hotels Ltd surged as much as 13% after the company signed a pact with Marriott Hotels India to build five hotels.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares dropped 2.5% after the company approved allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,600 crore on a private placement basis.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) shares were up 1.3% after state-owned Energy Efficiency Services said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the company for setting up charging infrastructure to boost electric mobility.

NHPC: NHPC Ltd shares were trading flat after its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through various instruments.

PTC India Financial: PTC India Financial Services Ltd shares rose 2.7% after the company received sanction of a fresh loan of Rs 500 crore at an interest rate of 8.5% per annum for 10 years.

