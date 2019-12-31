DHFL, Jet Airways, Infosys and Chalet Hotels Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
At 10:44 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 166.76 points, or 0.4%, to 41,391.24, while the Nifty 50 index fell 44.30 points, or 0.36%, to 12,211.55.
Representative image (Reuters)
Indian stocks were trading lower on Tuesday, i.e. December 31, on negative Asian cues. At 10:44 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 166.76 points, or 0.4%, to 41,391.24, while the Nifty 50 index fell 44.30 points, or 0.36%, to 12,211.55. DHFL, Jet Airways, Infosys and Chalet Hotels were among the key stocks in news today.
Read on to know more:
DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares were down nearly 3% after lenders, bondholders, employees and other creditors claimed dues of Rs 87,905.6 crore under the insolvency resolution process.
Jet Airways: Jet Airways (India) Ltd were locked in a 5% upper circuit on reports that the UK-based Hinduja Group plans to submit an expression of interest to buy the airline by the 15 January deadline.
Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares inched down 1% after the company said it will declare its October-December quarter results on 10 January.
Chalet Hotels: Chalet Hotels Ltd surged as much as 13% after the company signed a pact with Marriott Hotels India to build five hotels.
Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares dropped 2.5% after the company approved allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,600 crore on a private placement basis.
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) shares were up 1.3% after state-owned Energy Efficiency Services said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the company for setting up charging infrastructure to boost electric mobility.
NHPC: NHPC Ltd shares were trading flat after its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through various instruments.
PTC India Financial: PTC India Financial Services Ltd shares rose 2.7% after the company received sanction of a fresh loan of Rs 500 crore at an interest rate of 8.5% per annum for 10 years.
