DHFL Shares Again Face Selling Pressure; Slump 23.5%

The stock dived 23.49 per cent to end at Rs 300.70 on BSE. Intra-day, it plunged 33.81 per cent to Rs 260.10.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2018, 5:06 PM IST
DHFL Shares Again Face Selling Pressure; Slump 23.5%
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation again faced heavy selling pressure Tuesday after a day's breather, slumping 23.5 per cent as fears of liquidity crisis continued to haunt sentiments.

The stock dived 23.49 per cent to end at Rs 300.70 on BSE. Intra-day, it plunged 33.81 per cent to Rs 260.10.

At NSE, shares of the company tumbled 22.44 per cent to close at Rs 305.50.

In terms of equity volume, 110 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 12 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Shares of DHFL had bounced back sharply Monday and ended nearly 12 per cent higher after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis Friday.

The scrip of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Friday went into a tailspin, nosediving 42.43 per cent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it cracked 59.67 per cent to Rs 246.25 -- its 52-week low.

Housing finance company DHFL Monday asserted that it has not defaulted on any financial obligations and there has been no instance of delay in repayment of any liability.

"DHFL reiterated that the company has neither defaulted on any bonds or repayment of its financial obligations, nor has there been any instance of delay on any repayment of any liability," a company statement said Monday.
