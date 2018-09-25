English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DHFL Shares Again Face Selling Pressure; Slump 23.5%
The stock dived 23.49 per cent to end at Rs 300.70 on BSE. Intra-day, it plunged 33.81 per cent to Rs 260.10.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation again faced heavy selling pressure Tuesday after a day's breather, slumping 23.5 per cent as fears of liquidity crisis continued to haunt sentiments.
The stock dived 23.49 per cent to end at Rs 300.70 on BSE. Intra-day, it plunged 33.81 per cent to Rs 260.10.
At NSE, shares of the company tumbled 22.44 per cent to close at Rs 305.50.
In terms of equity volume, 110 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 12 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.
Shares of DHFL had bounced back sharply Monday and ended nearly 12 per cent higher after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis Friday.
The scrip of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Friday went into a tailspin, nosediving 42.43 per cent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it cracked 59.67 per cent to Rs 246.25 -- its 52-week low.
Housing finance company DHFL Monday asserted that it has not defaulted on any financial obligations and there has been no instance of delay in repayment of any liability.
"DHFL reiterated that the company has neither defaulted on any bonds or repayment of its financial obligations, nor has there been any instance of delay on any repayment of any liability," a company statement said Monday.
The stock dived 23.49 per cent to end at Rs 300.70 on BSE. Intra-day, it plunged 33.81 per cent to Rs 260.10.
At NSE, shares of the company tumbled 22.44 per cent to close at Rs 305.50.
In terms of equity volume, 110 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 12 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.
Shares of DHFL had bounced back sharply Monday and ended nearly 12 per cent higher after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis Friday.
The scrip of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Friday went into a tailspin, nosediving 42.43 per cent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it cracked 59.67 per cent to Rs 246.25 -- its 52-week low.
Housing finance company DHFL Monday asserted that it has not defaulted on any financial obligations and there has been no instance of delay in repayment of any liability.
"DHFL reiterated that the company has neither defaulted on any bonds or repayment of its financial obligations, nor has there been any instance of delay on any repayment of any liability," a company statement said Monday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|220.75
|0.48
|Dewan Housing
|297.20
|-0.75
|Indiabulls Hsg
|947.00
|1.87
|HDFC
|1,791.65
|1.03
|Bajaj Finance
|2,335.15
|1.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|26,079.95
|1.82
|Oberoi Realty
|411.70
|1.12
|ONGC
|181.00
|-0.55
|Dewan Housing
|297.65
|-1.01
|Yes Bank
|220.40
|0.25
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|946.55
|1.82
|Lupin
|896.75
|1.61
|Eicher Motors
|26,050.00
|1.76
|HPCL
|245.65
|1.03
|Bajaj Finance
|2,335.15
|1.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|312.85
|0.87
|HDFC
|1,791.00
|1.09
|Tata Steel
|606.65
|1.12
|Axis Bank
|619.45
|0.68
|Tata Motors
|242.45
|0.64
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|323.55
|-1.45
|HCL Tech
|1,105.20
|-1.00
|Tech Mahindra
|755.00
|-0.49
|ITC
|300.30
|-0.28
|TCS
|2,183.00
|-0.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|324.10
|-1.64
|ITC
|300.25
|-0.27
|TCS
|2,184.35
|0.06
|Bajaj Auto
|2,788.65
|0.03
|Bharti Airtel
|358.05
|-0.57
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Shy Sanya Malhotra Became Pataakha’s Firebrand Chutki
- Lionel Messi Will Eventually Play for Argentina Again: AFA President
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- PUBG Returns to The Top of PC Game Download Charts on Steam
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...