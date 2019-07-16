Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

DHFL Shares Bounce Back, Jump 6 Percent After Biggest Ever Quarterly Loss

DHFL stock had plummeted nearly 30 per cent on Monday after the company posted biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,224 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DHFL Shares Bounce Back, Jump 6 Percent After Biggest Ever Quarterly Loss
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
Loading...

New Delhi: DHFL stock on Tuesday rebounded after suffering a massive selloff in the previous day, and surged 6 per cent after the company said it was working with stakeholders and creditors to ensure resolution of liquidity issues, without any haircut to the lenders.

The scrip jumped 5.97 per cent to Rs 51.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose by 5.97 per cent to Rs 51.40.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) stock had plummeted nearly 30 per cent on Monday after the company posted biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,224 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

"We are closely working with the stakeholders/creditors to ensure that there is a comprehensive resolution, without any haircut to the lenders, as has been speculated by few sections of the media," DHFL said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Further, DHFL said the sectorial stress is well known for months, the company withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent.

DHFL also said it is in an advanced stage of submitting its resolution plan under the inter-creditor agreement as entered into by banks.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,139.63 +242.92 ( +0.62%)

NIFTY 50

11,665.45 +77.10 ( +0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.95 10.46
Indiabulls Hsg 647.35 1.31
Infosys 785.00 0.72
HDFC Bank 2,393.20 -0.06
Interglobe Avi 1,429.85 3.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.80 10.30
ICICI Bank 425.45 0.72
Reliance 1,293.85 1.41
Indiabulls Hsg 647.00 1.36
SpiceJet 131.45 4.12
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 101.65 9.07
Tata Motors 168.85 4.91
Titan Company 1,114.85 2.34
NTPC 130.95 2.34
BPCL 354.40 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.80 10.30
Tata Motors 168.85 4.91
Sun Pharma 433.00 2.51
NTPC 130.95 2.38
Power Grid Corp 208.80 1.95
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,108.00 -1.76
M&M 622.85 -1.42
Britannia 2,744.95 -1.03
UPL 641.00 -0.99
HCL Tech 1,021.05 -0.63
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,108.45 -1.71
M&M 622.80 -1.40
HCL Tech 1,021.65 -0.55
Kotak Mahindra 1,502.70 -0.33
Hero Motocorp 2,544.95 -0.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram