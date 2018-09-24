English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DHFL Shares Bounce Back, Rally 25 Percent on Sensex and Nifty
The DHFL stock, after a positive opening, further jumped 24.80 per cent to Rs 438.75 on BSE. On NSE, shares of the company zoomed 24.98 per cent to Rs 438.15.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of DHFL bounced back sharply Monday, surging 25 per cent after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis Friday. The stock, after a positive opening, further jumped 24.80 per cent to Rs 438.75 on BSE.
On NSE, shares of the company zoomed 24.98 per cent to Rs 438.15.
The scrip of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Friday went into a tailspin, nosediving 42.43 per cent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it cracked 59.67 per cent to Rs 246.25 — its 52-week low.
Following the slump in share price, Kapil Wadhawan, CMD of DHFL, had said the market movement had come as a big surprise to not only the company but also to the industry at large.
"We wish to categorically state that DHFL has not defaulted on any bonds or repayment nor has there been any single instance of delay on any of its repayment of any liability. We do not have any exposure with IL&FS," he said.
He said company's fundamentals are strong.
DHFL Sunday said it proposes to reduce exposure to commercial paper (CP) as part of overall borrowing plan and increase hedging activity.
On NSE, shares of the company zoomed 24.98 per cent to Rs 438.15.
The scrip of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Friday went into a tailspin, nosediving 42.43 per cent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it cracked 59.67 per cent to Rs 246.25 — its 52-week low.
Following the slump in share price, Kapil Wadhawan, CMD of DHFL, had said the market movement had come as a big surprise to not only the company but also to the industry at large.
"We wish to categorically state that DHFL has not defaulted on any bonds or repayment nor has there been any single instance of delay on any of its repayment of any liability. We do not have any exposure with IL&FS," he said.
He said company's fundamentals are strong.
DHFL Sunday said it proposes to reduce exposure to commercial paper (CP) as part of overall borrowing plan and increase hedging activity.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Friday 21 September , 2018 Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|393.90
|+43.35
|+12.37
|Yes Bank
|226.40
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Bajaj Finance
|2,260.80
|-118.60
|-4.98
|HDFC
|1,718.70
|-120.70
|-6.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,793.05
|-247.10
|-3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|393.00
|+41.45
|+11.79
|Yes Bank
|226.25
|-0.80
|-0.35
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,795.85
|-243.70
|-3.03
|Bajaj Finance
|2,259.35
|-125.25
|-5.25
|Sun Pharma
|623.70
|-11.80
|-1.86
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,198.45
|+95.30
|+4.53
|Coal India
|281.15
|+5.90
|+2.14
|Infosys
|718.25
|+12.95
|+1.84
|Tech Mahindra
|751.45
|+13.40
|+1.82
|Reliance
|1,232.05
|+14.55
|+1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,198.70
|+94.90
|+4.51
|Coal India
|281.45
|+5.80
|+2.10
|Infosys
|717.30
|+11.00
|+1.56
|Reliance
|1,232.30
|+15.45
|+1.27
|NTPC
|168.30
|+0.95
|+0.57
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|981.95
|-80.20
|-7.55
|Eicher Motors
|25,852.80
|-2,087.40
|-7.47
|M&M
|896.05
|-63.85
|-6.65
|HDFC
|1,718.70
|-120.70
|-6.56
|IndusInd Bank
|1,674.20
|-88.25
|-5.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|895.40
|-61.80
|-6.46
|HDFC
|1,721.05
|-114.20
|-6.22
|IndusInd Bank
|1,674.65
|-87.05
|-4.94
|Adani Ports
|345.75
|-16.25
|-4.49
|Bharti Airtel
|357.50
|-14.90
|-4.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...