1-min read

DHFL Shares Bounce Back, Rally 25 Percent on Sensex and Nifty

The DHFL stock, after a positive opening, further jumped 24.80 per cent to Rs 438.75 on BSE. On NSE, shares of the company zoomed 24.98 per cent to Rs 438.15.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: Shares of DHFL bounced back sharply Monday, surging 25 per cent after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis Friday. The stock, after a positive opening, further jumped 24.80 per cent to Rs 438.75 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company zoomed 24.98 per cent to Rs 438.15.

The scrip of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Friday went into a tailspin, nosediving 42.43 per cent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it cracked 59.67 per cent to Rs 246.25 — its 52-week low.

Following the slump in share price, Kapil Wadhawan, CMD of DHFL, had said the market movement had come as a big surprise to not only the company but also to the industry at large.

"We wish to categorically state that DHFL has not defaulted on any bonds or repayment nor has there been any single instance of delay on any of its repayment of any liability. We do not have any exposure with IL&FS," he said.

He said company's fundamentals are strong.

DHFL Sunday said it proposes to reduce exposure to commercial paper (CP) as part of overall borrowing plan and increase hedging activity.
Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
