Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

DHFL Shares Crack 18% to Hit over 5-year Low After Crisil, ICRA Downgrade Ratings

DHFL’s rating has now been removed from the watch with negative implications by both Crisil and ICRA.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DHFL Shares Crack 18% to Hit over 5-year Low After Crisil, ICRA Downgrade Ratings
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
Loading...

Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) stock tumbled as much as 18% to hit an intraday low of Rs 91.30 apiece, its lowest level in over five years, after Crisil and ICRA sharply downgraded the company’s Rs 850 crore commercial paper (CP) to ‘D’ from ‘A4+’ and ‘A4’, respectively.

The development comes a day after the mortgage lender delayed interest payment worth Rs 1,150 crore to the investors of non-convertible debentures (NCD).

DHFL’s rating has now been removed from the watch with negative implications by both Crisil and ICRA.

Crisil said in its note, “With liquidity inadequate as on date to service debt and visibility very low on timely fundraising, we expect the CP to be in default on maturity.”.

In a separate note, ICRA said: “The rating revision factors in further deterioration in the company’s liquidity profile and delays in meeting scheduled debt obligation on June 4, 2019.”

DHFL had Rs 750 crore commercial paper programme maturing in June 2019 with the first repayment on 7 June. Given the stretched liquidity position and limited visibility on fundraising, DHFL is unlikely to be able to service its commercial paper debt obligation in a timely manner, ICRA said.

Meanwhile, DHFL in its response said, “The action by the rating agencies is extremely surprising as the company has been making and continues to make substantial efforts in ensuring no defaults on any bonds, repayment of its financial obligations. These actions are unwarranted and the company is seeking clarification on the rationale that predicts DHFL’s inability to service pay‐outs on the due dates. Such a speculative rating rationale is not adequate."

DHFL added that since September 2018, it has repaid close to Rs 40,000 crore of financial obligation. To ensure adequate liquidity to meet the repayments, DHFL also sold its strategic retail assets including Aadhar, Avanse and DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers.

At 10.06 am, shares of DHFL were trading 11.2% lower at Rs 99.20 apiece on BSE. The stock price has fallen about 60% year-to-date and over 80% in the last one year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,649.48 -434.06 ( -1.08%)

NIFTY 50

11,878.85 -142.80 ( -1.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 341.10 -3.21
Indiabulls Hsg 759.05 -4.70
HDFC Bank 2,424.05 -1.15
Axis Bank 816.10 -0.81
GAIL 321.00 -10.40
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 736.25 -7.54
Yes Bank 147.35 -3.54
Dewan Housing 94.50 -15.32
TVS Motor 486.75 -1.42
NTPC 133.95 -0.78
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,445.95 1.72
Titan Company 1,267.35 1.55
Power Grid Corp 195.85 1.50
HUL 1,842.20 1.47
Coal India 267.05 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,100.00 1.61
Asian Paints 1,443.90 1.59
Power Grid Corp 196.00 1.50
HUL 1,841.40 1.39
Infosys 743.60 1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 321.00 -10.40
Indiabulls Hsg 736.50 -7.53
IndusInd Bank 1,538.00 -6.11
Yes Bank 147.25 -3.63
Larsen 1,521.10 -3.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,538.30 -5.98
Yes Bank 147.35 -3.54
Larsen 1,521.30 -3.10
SBI 341.00 -3.22
Vedanta 161.35 -2.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram